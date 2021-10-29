Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Moncler Confident on Yearend as Nine-Month Sales Beat Expectations

Eye

Sadie Frost on Bringing Mary Quant’s Story Back to Life

Business

Rockefeller Center Seeks to Draw Locals With Retail Additions

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

The 1,900-square-foot boutique was designed by interior designer Carolina de Neufville.

Veronica Beard boutique in Miami
The Veronica Beard store in Miami. courtesy shot.

Veronica Beard is opening a new location in Miami’s Design District today.

This marks the brand’s 16th U.S. store opening since its retail debut in August 2016.

“There’s no city in the world quite like Miami. It’s so vibrant, so energetic and we couldn’t be more excited to offer the Miami customer a wardrobe for all aspects of her busy life — those wardrobe MVPs she can’t live without that are colorful, versatile, glamorous and make her feel like she can take on the world every single day,” said Veronica Miele Beard, codesign director and cofounder.

Veronica Swanson Beard, codesigner and cofounder, added about the Miami store: “This neighborhood is so creative, filled with art, restaurants and international shoppers. We design every store to be unique to its location and the Design District store offered such an incredible opportunity to stretch creativity — we sourced all the prints, art and vintage pieces specifically with this location in mind and it is both artistic and industrial.”

Related Galleries

The 1,900-square-foot store, an industrial space reimagined with soft white walls and painted black wood baseboards, was designed by interior designer Carolina de Neufville. Throughout the one-level boutique, large dark wood tables, neutral rugs, brass and rattan accents and Veronica Beard’s signature leopard ottomans and accent pillows create a warm space. The drapery and upholstery fabric used throughout is Kelly Wearstler’s “District Claret” print, a modern, geometric print with a warm rust, maroon, mauve and beige palette with accents of blue and gray. Pops of color in the store’s art reinforce this motif.

The company declined to give a first-year sales projection.

The store, at 4048 NE 1st Avenue, features the brand’s full ready-to-wear, jeans, footwear and swim collections, as well as curated third-party product. Because of the warm weather, the Miami store will feature more dresses than outerwear, but will carry the fall collection. The company anticipates that its dicky jacket will be a top seller. They also expect dresses, jeans and footwear to do well in Miami. Since the Miami customer likes to dress up, they intend to outfit her for both casual day and nights out.

Over the past 16 months, Beard has also opened stores in Southampton, N.Y., Chicago,  Boston, Nantucket, Georgetown and Greenwich. Plans call for two more stores to open in late November of this year: Palm Beach and Atlanta.

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES:

Veronica Beard Sets Down Roots in Chicago

Veronica Beard’s Southampton Store to Celebrate Claiborne Swanson Frank’s Photographic Series, Flowers 

Veronica Beard  to Open on Boston’s  Newbury Street in Mid-January

Veronica Beard Resort 2022

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad