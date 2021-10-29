Veronica Beard Opens Boutique in Miami

Veronica Beard is opening a new location in Miami’s Design District today.

This marks the brand’s 16th U.S. store opening since its retail debut in August 2016.

“There’s no city in the world quite like Miami. It’s so vibrant, so energetic and we couldn’t be more excited to offer the Miami customer a wardrobe for all aspects of her busy life — those wardrobe MVPs she can’t live without that are colorful, versatile, glamorous and make her feel like she can take on the world every single day,” said Veronica Miele Beard, codesign director and cofounder.

Veronica Swanson Beard, codesigner and cofounder, added about the Miami store: “This neighborhood is so creative, filled with art, restaurants and international shoppers. We design every store to be unique to its location and the Design District store offered such an incredible opportunity to stretch creativity — we sourced all the prints, art and vintage pieces specifically with this location in mind and it is both artistic and industrial.”

The 1,900-square-foot store, an industrial space reimagined with soft white walls and painted black wood baseboards, was designed by interior designer Carolina de Neufville. Throughout the one-level boutique, large dark wood tables, neutral rugs, brass and rattan accents and Veronica Beard’s signature leopard ottomans and accent pillows create a warm space. The drapery and upholstery fabric used throughout is Kelly Wearstler’s “District Claret” print, a modern, geometric print with a warm rust, maroon, mauve and beige palette with accents of blue and gray. Pops of color in the store’s art reinforce this motif.

The company declined to give a first-year sales projection.

The store, at 4048 NE 1st Avenue, features the brand’s full ready-to-wear, jeans, footwear and swim collections, as well as curated third-party product. Because of the warm weather, the Miami store will feature more dresses than outerwear, but will carry the fall collection. The company anticipates that its dicky jacket will be a top seller. They also expect dresses, jeans and footwear to do well in Miami. Since the Miami customer likes to dress up, they intend to outfit her for both casual day and nights out.

Over the past 16 months, Beard has also opened stores in Southampton, N.Y., Chicago, Boston, Nantucket, Georgetown and Greenwich. Plans call for two more stores to open in late November of this year: Palm Beach and Atlanta.

