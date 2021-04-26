Veronica Beard, the American ready-to-wear brand, opened its 14th freestanding store on Friday, this one in Chicago.

Since founding the label in 2010, the codesigners and sisters-in-law, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson, have elevated their label into a full lifestyle collection.

“We have a strong customer base in the area, and we want to give her a layered shopping experience in a boutique we curated to fit her lifestyle. We’re excited to open our doors at 11 East Walton Street because the area is filled with amazing boutiques and it’s a premiere shopping destination,” Miele Beard said.

The 1,922-square-foot boutique was designed to feel very luxe, yet has a nod to nostalgia. Vintage furniture is juxtaposed with modern materials like brass and glass hardware that complement the very tall ceilings. The shop uses Pindler Bagheera fabric to create a warm feel, while staying true to the Veronica Beard roots with a statement tiger print.

Large, tessellated stone and vintage travertine tables serve as focal points, while a massive vintage Kilim area rug grounds the space. Mid-century modern wooden accents can be found throughout all the displays and scalloped bright teal chairs frame the seating area.

The shop offers the brand’s full rtw, jeans and footwear collections, as well as a selection of curated third-party product.

“As with all Veronica Beard stores, we worked with interior designer and friend of the brand, Carolina de Neufville, for our Chicago store design. Carolina and I devote a great deal of time searching for vintage furniture and local finds in order to create a curated atmosphere that local shoppers will fall in love with. No two Veronica Beard stores are exactly alike,” Swanson Beard said.

The Chicago store joins the growing fleet of Beard stores, which includes boutiques in Manhattan; Manhasset, N.Y.; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Bal Harbour, Fla.; Nantucket, Mass.; Greenwich, Conn.; Washington, D.C., and Boston.

