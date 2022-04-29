Victoria’s Secret’s Beauty Launches on Amazon

Victoria’s Secret’s beauty business can now be found on Amazon.

About 120 items — such as fragrances, lotions and body products — from the Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Pink beauty brands are available in the e-commerce giant’s Victoria’s Secret storefront, the latest in Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s transformation strategy and attempts to reach more shoppers.

A selection of Victoria’s Secret Beauty. Courtesy Photo

“Through customer feedback and research, we’ve heard consumers want to purchase VS Beauty in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Greg Unis, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Beauty. “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our beauty business and meet customers where they are with the products they love.”

The partnership with Amazon also marks the first time Victoria’s Secret & Co. — which includes the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Pink brands — has gone into wholesale by way of an online marketplace.

Pink beauty products. Courtesy Photo

“We’re excited to give our customers a convenient way to shop their favorite Victoria’s Secret and Pink beauty products,” said Carla Vernón, Amazon vice president of consumables categories.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has been making moves since it landed on the public market last August. Earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret Beauty revealed Camila Cabello would appear in the brand’s first bilingual, English-Spanish campaign.

The retailer also launched its newest brand, Happy Nation, for tweens; acquired a minority stake in Frankies Bikinis, hoping to gain a larger share of the fast-growing swimwear market; updated its store fleet, and hired a diverse line-up of ambassadors, such as “Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet, plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader, Emira D’Spain, the first Black transgender woman to represent the lingerie brand, and Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome to work with Victoria’s Secret.

The massive makeover has been an attempt to curb revenue losses, which were fueled by changing consumer preferences, the #MeToo movement and backlash over Victoria’s Secret’s unattainable beauty standards. And so far it’s working. Last year, total company revenues surpassed $6.78 billion, a 25 percent increase from roughly $5.4 billion in 2020’s fiscal year.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. are up about 14 percent since July 2021.