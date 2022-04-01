The Vitamin Shoppe Boosts Its Assortment

At The Vitamin Shoppe, it’s no longer just about vitamins, supplements and beauty products.

Now part of the assortment: Fila exercise mats, cardio jump ropes and pickleball equipment; Gaiam yoga mats, yoga blocks, balance balls and baseball caps; New Balance foam rollers, stretching straps and resistance cords, and SPRI pull-up bars and resistance straps.

To deliver the expanded offering, The Vitamin Shoppe in late March partnered with Logicbroker for its drop ship technology, and Fit for Life, a drop ship product vendor.

According to Vitamin Shoppe officials, the expanded range has been integrated into The Vitamin Shoppe website “seamlessly.” Shoppers order on vitaminshoppe.com. Fit for Life owns the inventory in their warehouse and ships the products to customers. Logicbroker is the cloud-based technology that communicates between Fit for Life and vitaminshoppe.com to send the orders to customers.

Additional vendors and products will be added as the drop ship initiative grows, according to The Vitamin Shoppe.

“Logicbroker’s innovative technology will help expand our drop ship offering with limitless possibilities to discover the partners and products that help our customers become their best selves, however they define it,” said Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. “We are confident that Logicbroker understands our drop ship and merchandising needs, providing the best platform to deliver on our objectives.…Our goal is to continually provide new products and services that meet those customer needs.”

Logicbroker founder and CEO Peyman Zamani said working with The Vitamin Shoppe “not only solidifies our standing as a partner that can support large global enterprise retailers and brands but gives Logicbroker the opportunity to help promote wellness for diverse communities everywhere.”

Logicbroker’s other brand and retail partners include Samsung, Verizon, Toys “R” Us, Hasbro, Coca-Cola and Boscov’s.

The Vitamin Shoppe maintains control over product content, pricing and what is allowed to be sold, so this initiative would not represent an evolution into a “marketplace” format where typically the vendor or seller maintains control over those aspects.

In February 2022, The Vitamin Shoppe commissioned a survey of 1,000 demographically and geographically balanced respondents in the U.S., and used its own proprietary insights and sales data to get perspectives on health and wellness industry trends. The top five findings were: More than half of American consumers now believe that beauty is more about how you feel than how you look; 55 percent consider vitamins and supplements an important part of their beauty routine. The term “clean beauty” is being searched on Google three times more often than pre-pandemic. Along with this focus on holistic beauty and whole-body health, certain diet-focused products have seen sales slow. Sports nutrition is attracting new consumers, attracting more women and older consumers, and sports nutrition products are being increasingly adopted for health benefits that stretch beyond traditional gym and athletic performance usage. Plant-based food, beverage, beauty and wellness alternatives are becoming more firmly embedded in the general population, expanding beyond just vegan-focused lifestyles. COVID-19 has brought and kept immune health top-of-mind, with many people turning to supplements and other measures designed to boost immune systems. TikTok and social media influencers are driving demand for hot products, especially among younger audiences; 42 percent of Americans say they’re highly likely to try a new health care product if they learn about it on social media, with Millennials and Gen Zers being two times more likely than older generations to be influenced by social media.