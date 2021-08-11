Wellness lifestyle company The Vitamin Shoppe has entered a new sponsorship agreement with champion wrestler and new Olympic gold medalist David Taylor.

Vitamin Shoppe sought the 30-year-old American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler and Scraplife Apparel member to represent the company for being a world-class athlete, but also for his commitment to health and wellness. According to Vitamin Shoppe chief executive officer Sharon Leite, Taylor will represent Vitamin Shoppe’s “commitment to quality, innovation and expertise in all of the products and services we provide our customers.”

“David Taylor is a world-class athlete of the highest caliber as well as an inspiring advocate for healthy living,” said Leite. “That type of passion is one we share at The Vitamin Shoppe in our own commitment to supporting our customers on their journeys of lifelong wellness. We are thrilled at David’s exceptional accomplishments this summer on the world stage, which is a testament to his training, dedication and skill. Every health enthusiast at The Vitamin Shoppe applauds David’s victory and we’re proud to be a very small part of his supporting team.”

Taylor and the company first began discussions in early 2021 before the Olympic trials for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. He made the team and later entered the partnership with the company. Vitamin Shoppe is not an official Olympic sponsor, but Taylor stuck to his nutrition regimen that includes drinking a gallon and a half of water and electrolyte powder to stay hydrated.

Taylor suffered a setback in 2018 when he tore his ACL, which prohibited him from competing, but he said he was ready to wrestle in 2020 for the Olympic Games. ”Having the extra year is something that benefited me,” he said about the Olympics postponement to 2021. “When I was 8 years old, my dad said to write my goals down and I wrote that I wanted to win an Olympic gold medal. Many kids don’t know what they want at that age, but I knew then. It was my passion — I wanted to be the best in the country and the world and I did that.

“The Olympic Games is a lifelong body of art,” he continued about the partnership and his nutrition. “What makes the Olympics difficult is you have to be the best in the world and the best in the world at that specific time. I have things I do and I wanted to stick to my routine, but Vitamin Shoppe sent me products I can incorporate as the Olympics are over.”

Taylor is currently preparing for the 2021 World Championships that will begin Oct. 2 in Oslo, Norway, as well as the 2023 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. “It’s a great opportunity to win a world championship and Olympic title in the same year. I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Vitamin Shoppe also sponsors figure skater Bradie Tennell, who earned the bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Leite said the COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for the company but found consumers seeking efficacious products for their physical, emotional and mental well-being. She added that the company is introduced an “innovation-focused format” with same-day delivery through Instacart, as well as expanding in Asia and Central and South America, launching a “CBD HQ” merchandising strategy and a franchise model.