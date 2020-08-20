The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has appointed Laura Coffey executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Coffey is responsible for corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, risk management, accounting, internal audit, tax, and real estate.

She reports to Sharon M. Leite, chief executive officer, who characterized Coffey as “the rare cfo who has depth of experience across financial management as well as omnichannel operations, digital transformation, and inventory management. I’m confident her experience and expertise managing complex financial organizations, grounded in an exceptional knowledge of retail strategy, will guide the effective allocation of resources to drive strong financial performance.”

Coffey succeeds Charles Knight, who exited The Vitamin Shoppe last May. She’s the second major hire this month by the speciality retailer, which recruited veteran beauty executive Muriel Gonzalez as executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer.

“This is a meaningful time to operate in the health and wellness space and I see considerable opportunities for The Vitamin Shoppe, as we serve our communities during this extraordinary time in our history and the world at large,” said Coffey.

During a 23-year career at Pier 1 Imports, which is liquidating all of its stores but sold the web site to continue selling its home goods online, Coffey held a series of positions of increasing responsibility, including executive vice president of commerce and business development, interim chief operating officer, evp over merchandise planning and allocations, and senior vice president of finance. Coffey is a licensed CPA and has extensive SEC and corporate governance experience. She led the launch and growth of pier1.com and a multiyear roadmap to develop the company’s omnichannel initiatives. Prior to Pier 1, she worked at the accounting firm KPMG, later joining one of her largest clients, Alcon Laboratories.