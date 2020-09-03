Bloomingdale’s has launched “Vote,” a campaign created by director and producer Allen Hughes benefiting “When We All Vote,” a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization encouraging everyone to vote.

In partnership with Warner Media, the campaign centers around a limited-edition face mask created by Hughes. Bloomingdale’s is selling the masks in packs of two for $18, of which $10 goes to When We All Vote.

“This is clearly an existential election year, and it’s critical that every eligible voter in every community engage in this election. The very soul of our nation is on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020,” said Hughes, who directed the highly acclaimed film “Menace II Society,” among other films.