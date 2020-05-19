Walmart has found itself fairly essential during the coronavirus lockdown.

The retailer said Tuesday that its revenues for the first quarter of 2021 surged to $134.6 billion, an 8.6 percent increase from last year. And as customers ordered more deliveries in quarantine, its e-commerce sales increased 74 percent.

Comparable store sales rose 10 percent, in response to the demand for food and household consumer products, the company said, and its consolidated operating income for the quarter was $5.2 billion. Its net income for the three months ending on April 30 was $3.99 billion, and earnings per share were $1.40.

“Our omnichannel strategy, enabling customers to shop in seamless, flexible ways, is built for serving the needs of customers during this crisis and in the future,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement.

But the company also said it bore almost $900 million in costs related to the COVID-19 crisis. As Walmart stores, deemed essential during the pandemic, stayed open and demand for groceries and essentials surged, the retailer had previously signaled its plans to hire more than 150,000 workers, including warehouse and distribution staff. On Tuesday, it said it had hired more than 235,000 new associates in the U.S.

Amid news reports of Walmart store employees testing positive for COVID-19, and as store associates are themselves tasked with sanitizing stores, the retailer has made gestures at compensating its staff. Since March, the company has announced bonuses for staff, as well as a $2 an hour raise for fulfilment center workers until Memorial Day, putting the starting pay for fulfilment center workers in the range of $15 to $19 for the duration.

In March, the company said it was issuing a first round of “special” bonuses to its hourly workers in the U.S., or $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates. It also said at the time that it would speed up its scheduled quarterly bonus for its hourly workers, doling those out in April. Combined, those bonuses totaled almost $550 million, according to the company.

Last week, Walmart revealed plans to issue another bonus to its hourly workers in the U.S., again paying $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Those bonuses would amount to a total of $390 million, according to the company. The roughly $940 million in bonuses amounts to about 23 percent of the retailer’s $4.14 billion in net income in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.

“More than ever, the news this quarter is our amazing associates,” McMillon said in his statement. “They are rising to the challenge to serve our customers and our communities.”