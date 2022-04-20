Walmart’s Remedy to Relax Dogs

Walmart has begun selling a line of stress-reduction pooch products, called Kradle Calming & Comfort for Dogs.

Kradle’s “Calming Chillers Hard Chews” and “Calming Bliss Bar Soft Bake” are available at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The product offering includes Kradle’s proprietary BotaniTekTM formulations, which are created to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus and relaxation. It’s certainly something to consider for a doggie treat on the Fourth of July when fireworks can really stress dogs out. “Walmart is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our pets and supporting pet parent customers. The launch of Kradle Calming & Comfort for Dogs to help reduce stress and anxiousness in pets is the latest move we’ve made to demonstrate that,” said Melody Richard, vice president, pets, Walmart U.S. Walmart allows service animals in its stores, but otherwise does not allow pets in.

Ellen DeGeneres, an investor in Kradle, unveiled a charitable initiative, “Kradle to the Rescue,” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The program will enroll and provide free calming products to 1,000 local shelters in 2022 as well as donate $25,000 to local shelters, at the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Care Expo conference. The program will allow eligible shelters to receive free products to de-stress the adoption process both in the shelter and in forever homes. Shelters will then provide dog adopters branded transition kits including Kradle products and coupons redeemable at all retailers.

“Reducing stress and anxiousness for shelter dogs is at the heart of our mission, and being able to give back to local shelters across the country is an important step for our brand,” said Bill Partyka, chief executive officer of Kradle. “Through our retail expansion with Walmart and the Kradle to the Rescue program amplified by Ellen, we aim to help dogs everywhere transition into their forever homes with ease.”

The two-year-old Kradle has partnered with DeGeneres to bring pet parents and their pets closer together. “Together we’re going to make adopting pets from shelters an easier and safer experience, and I encourage everyone who can to adopt a shelter pet,” DeGeneres said.