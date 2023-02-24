×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Walmart Launches Organic Baby Clothes

The mass retailer has introduced an exclusive M + A by Monica + Andy line of baby apparel by Monica Royer and her brother, Andy Dunn.

From Walmart's M+A by Monica + Andy baby collection.
From Walmart's M + A by Monica + Andy baby collection. Courtesy

Walmart, building upon its family appeal, has launched an exclusive line of soft and organic baby apparel called M + A by Monica + Andy, which is selling online and rolling out to 1,100 stores.

It’s a partnership with the 10-year-old Monica + Andy brand of baby clothing and accessories made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton.

“The Monica + Andy brand is a favorite among first-time parents and experienced parents alike,” said Leslie Leonard, senior vice president of men’s, kids, baby and shoes at Walmart U.S. He said the plan enables Walmart to “expand into the organic baby apparel category with a trusted brand, at an incredible value that only Walmart can offer.”

Related Galleries

Walmart said that the limited-edition, playful prints and mix-and-match essentials are organically sourced with fabrics free of chemical dyes and pesticides. Each fabric is wash-tested to prevent shrinking, pilling or fading.

Walmart stores offer the baby clothes in sizes from preemies to 18 months, whereas on Walmart.com, the range goes up to 5T. The collection features items like rompers and dresses that can be purchased individually, as well as multi-item sets or “bundles.” 

Monica is Monica Royer, founder and chief executive of Monica + Andy, and Andy is her brother, Andy Dunn, a partner in the business and founder of the Bonobos men’s brand that was purchased by Walmart in 2017 for $310 million.

Royer said the partnership represents a “meaningful opportunity that allows us to reach an expanded audience through a like-minded retailer. As a mom myself, it was important to align with a brand that also puts parents first through value-added experiences and creates a community that they can lean on to learn, share and support one another.” Beyond its clothing, Monica + Andy offers virtual classes on CPR, Newborn 101 and Prenatal Yoga.

Royer, who is personally committed to an organic lifestyle, created her Chicago-based baby brand in 2014 after the birth of her daughter (now 12 years old) and spending three years as a stay-at-home mom. “I didn’t launch Monica + Andy because I have great business acumen. It was because I became a mom and saw that there were things lacking for my baby. Her skin was really sensitive. There was a bit of reaction,” to certain clothes. “Even if it was organic, it didn’t necessarily mean it was soft.”

Aside from her obvious connection to Walmart via her brother and Bonobos, Royer said she feels a connection to Walmart, largely for its presentation of organic food. She shops a Walmart Neighborhood Market store in the Lincoln Park section of Chicago where she lives.

The M + A collection for Walmart is separate from the regular Monica + Andy collection, though they share “the same pillars,” being organic, colorful and with “vibrant, fun prints,” Royer explained. “We made a new line for Walmart but didn’t compromise quality,” she said.

There is, however, “a slightly different fabric makeup,” with Walmart’s line being 100 percent cotton, while within the Monica + Andy line, some products include both organic and non-organic materials.

Also, while sizes with Monica + Andy ranges from preemie to age 12, Walmart’s has a focus on sizes for babies. M + A is being displayed in Walmart stores along the layette wall.

Walmart’s M + A line is priced consistent with the mass retailer’s everyday low pricing. “Bundles” are offered, such as a long-sleeved body suit with matching pants, priced $18; a cuddle box that includes a blanket and a hat for $20; $25 for two tops, a pant, a hat and rollover footies and mitts, and a 14-piece gift box is priced at $80. Some items sold individually are also available such as a long-sleeved, one-piece coverall for $15.

For Walmart, “We are designing and making all of the product ourselves,” said Royer. “This is not a licensing deal.”

For a small business, securing orders from Walmart for the first time is an enormous growth opportunity and one that poses new challenges, particularly revving up sourcing and production. “During COVID[-19] we fully rebuilt our supply chain. It was one of the fortuitous things we did,” said Royer. “We brought on a bigger team to build a supply chain in a way that we have the ability to scale.” That was all done before plans were set to sell Walmart, Royer said, though she added, “I always absolutely loved Walmart. As a family we are incredibly big fans.”

“We have worked with other retail partners in the past, but have never done anything of this scale,” said Royer. M + A Monica + Andy baby products are sold at Buy Buy Baby and Amazon, and have in the past been sold at Nordstrom and Target. There are also two M + A by Monica + Andy stores, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and in Lincoln Park, Chicago. There is also a pop-up shop inside the Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago, which is part of the Northwestern Hospital system.

Royer said the plan is to sell Walmart through 2023. “We learn from this year and see where it goes from there. We hope to meet Walmart customers just like we are meeting our online customers.”

Asked how much volume the Monica + Andy brand generates, Royer replied, “We feel very good about the growth of the business. We have managed the business to profitability.”

From Walmart’s M + A by Monica + Andy baby collection.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Hot Summer Bags

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Walmart Launches Exclusive, Organic Baby Apparel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad