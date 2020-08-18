Walmart has continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased consumer spending on essentials at its stores and booming online sales.

The retailer’s revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 shot up to $137.7 billion, which it said was a 5.6 percent increase from last year. Its consolidated net income for the three months ending July 31 were $6.48 billion, a nearly 80 percent increase from last year. Its adjusted earnings per share were $1.56, the company said.

The retailer’s operating income for the quarter was roughly $6.06 billion, an 8.5 percent increase from last year’s $5.58 billion. Online shopping continued to soar, with Walmart’s e-commerce sales growing by 97 percent, according to the company.

The retailer’s comparable store sales in the U.S. increased by 9.3 percent, reflecting robust demand in food and other product categories, the retailer said.

“I want to give a big thank you to our associates for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times,” Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon said in a statement Tuesday.

“We also appreciate the trust and confidence of our customers,” he said. “We remain focused on serving them well now and expanding our set of global capabilities to serve them well in the future.”

The retailer’s strong results continued to track with its performance in the first quarter. Walmart was one of the few retailers allowed to remain open for essential shopping, while government-mandated shutdowns in March closed the doors of many others, a number of which have filed for bankruptcy since April.