Walmart looks to further expand its clout in the plus-size market with the introduction of Eloquii Elements for women sizes 14 to 28.

The casual women’s collection, which will be introduced at the retailer today, is Walmart’s latest initiative to beef up its private brands like Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George, and elevated brands such as Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

In October 2018, Walmart acquired Eloquii, a plus-size business that is squarely focused on what’s become a $24 billion plus-size market in the U.S. Plus-size has been one of the fastest-growing segments of women’s apparel. According to a study published last year in the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education, the average size of an American woman is now between 16 to 18.

After Walmart acquired Eloquii, the Eloquii assortment was integrated in 2019 onto walmart.com. Eloquii Elements is Eloquii’s first elevated private brand on Walmart. Both the Eloquii assortment and Eloquii Elements are available for Walmart customers, and both come in sizes 14 to 28.

Eloquii Elements will feature four collections a year (fall, holiday, spring and summer). The fall launch has a decidedly casual focus and includes dresses, tops, pants, denim, skirts and jackets in fall-forward colors, comfortable fabrics and prices starting at $17. The entire collection retails for $50 or less.

Among the line’s details are romantic ruffles, dark florals, faux leather and sophisticated pleats.

Key styles include cropped sweaters for $25, a polka-dot tunic sweater for $30, mom jeans for $30, a printed fit and flare dress for $30, a denim peplum jacket for $40 and a faux leather shawl collar jacket for $50.

All styles are being offered at walmart.com, walmart.ca, select Walmart Canada stores and Eloquii.com.

Denise Incandela, senior vice president, women’s group and online brands at Walmart, said she was excited to further expand the retailer’s fashion assortment for women sizes 14 to 28.

“When we acquired Eloquii in 2018, we fell in love with their mission and passion for design and quality. We’re excited to further diversity our women’s plus-size apparel assortment with Eloquii’s signature fashion and fit, adding to our assortment of on-trend fashion brands that our customers know and love.”

In addition to Eloquii and Eloquii Elements, the retailer’s plus-size brands include Terra & Sky, which is a line of basics for plus-size women and includes jeans, T-shirts, casual dresses, sandals, sneakers and maternity wear with extended sizing, as well as Romantic Gypsy and Roaman’s.

Actress Chrissy Metz is the retailer’s brand ambassador for Walmart’s plus-size apparel and shares the plus-size brands she loves on the site.