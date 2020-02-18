Walmart Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates and issued a forecast that also missed expectations, joining an illustrious group of underwhelming performances from Target Corp, Kohl’s and Macy’s Inc.

Retail analysts were predicting more positive results during the quarter for Walmart, despite the performance of its peers and the fact that the holiday selling season was shorter than usual. J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Kohl’s last month reported that comparable sales for the two-month holiday period declined 7.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Those results came a day after Macy’s said its comp sales for the holiday period fell 0.6 percent.