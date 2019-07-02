Ann and Erik Tran have launched an e-commerce site that has the low-price benefit of warehouse membership clubs, but without the membership fees. The site, called Waybuy, features “household essentials,” home goods, office supplies and health and beauty products.

The Trans, who are Houston-area-based Millennials, have a mission statement for the site that centers on the demands of today’s time-strapped consumer. “We make life easy by giving you great products at a better cost with fast and free shipping,” the statement noted. “We’re not about selling products. We’re about giving our customers the essential items they need with the convenience and affordability they deserve.”

The couple said in a statement that the Waybuy site “is leading the charge toward returning the focus to consumers’ needs and wants, offering a constantly expanding array of products available for same-day and next-day shipping.”

Ann Tran said the site was founded based on the “issues we had as a married couple with finding retail goods at fair prices but without having to pay hundreds of dollars in membership fees to have access to things our family needs from day-to-day.”

Amazon Prime costs $119 a year. Costco charges an annual fee of $69. Sam’s Club is offering a special sign on membership deal for $45. BJ Wholesale Club has a $110 annual fee, but includes a “cash back” on purchases program.