×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Business

Chanel Partners With Brunello Cucinelli in Cariaggi M&A

Business

Van Cleef & Arpels Lends Hand to Enhance Fifth Avenue’s Appeal

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

CEO Laure Hériard Dubreuil is building on her high-end, residential feel shopping format.

Laure Hériard Dubreuil
Laure Hériard Dubreuil Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Webster is reaching out — adding three more stores in malls owned by Simon Property Group

The first will open outside of New York City at The Shops at Riverside in October, followed by doors in Atlanta’s Lenox Square in summer 2024 and The Domain in Austin in early fall 2024. 

That marks a major expansion for The Webster, which is led by founder and chief executive officer Laure Hériard Dubreuil

“When I opened The Webster 15 years ago, I never imagined a day where I would be saying we have 12 stores,” Dubreuil said in a statement. “What started as a vision to bring a highly curated luxury retail experience to Miami to expanding rapidly on both coasts and even internationally is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful for Simon believing in The Webster, giving us this opportunity to go where our clients are, as well as engage and share our experience with a new audience. Our approach as a company is to offer the highest level of customer service, meeting the needs of our client’s evolving lifestyles and going beyond the transactional relationship, making them a part of The Webster family.” 

Related Galleries

The first of the three new stores, at The Shops of Riverside, will be designed by French interior designer Stéphane Parmentier, who has also worked on three of the retailer’s other locations. 

The Webster found its start in Miami, where Dubreuil opened her first boutique in the 20,000 square-foot Art Deco building that was the Webster Hotel. 

Dubreuil kept the name and gave the space the vibe of, not so much of a store, but of a residential space where brands were mixed together to feel like a personal wardrobe, arranged by mood. 

The Webster carries a long-list of luxe names, including Balenciaga, Celine, Fendi,  Gucci, Jacquemus, Paco Rabanne, Pucci, Saint Laurent and The Row. Its assortment includes women’s, men’s and kids’ ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. 

Dubreuil also designs a private label line called LHD. 

With the new stores, the Webster expands on its relationship with the mall giant, which already has one of the retailer’s stores at its The Galleria property in Houston.

Velda Turan, senior vice president, leasing at Simon, said: “The Webster is a natural complement to the extensive roster of luxury offerings at The Domain, Lenox Square and The Shops at Riverside. The vibrant intimacy of their store design is an exceptional addition to our curated mix of market-exclusive brands, further establishing these properties as top fashion and lifestyle shopping destinations.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Hot Summer Bags

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad