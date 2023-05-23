Expanding The Webster, Luxury Retailer Adding 3 New Stores with Simon

The Webster is reaching out — adding three more stores in malls owned by Simon Property Group.

The first will open outside of New York City at The Shops at Riverside in October, followed by doors in Atlanta’s Lenox Square in summer 2024 and The Domain in Austin in early fall 2024.

That marks a major expansion for The Webster, which is led by founder and chief executive officer Laure Hériard Dubreuil.

“When I opened The Webster 15 years ago, I never imagined a day where I would be saying we have 12 stores,” Dubreuil said in a statement. “What started as a vision to bring a highly curated luxury retail experience to Miami to expanding rapidly on both coasts and even internationally is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful for Simon believing in The Webster, giving us this opportunity to go where our clients are, as well as engage and share our experience with a new audience. Our approach as a company is to offer the highest level of customer service, meeting the needs of our client’s evolving lifestyles and going beyond the transactional relationship, making them a part of The Webster family.”

The first of the three new stores, at The Shops of Riverside, will be designed by French interior designer Stéphane Parmentier, who has also worked on three of the retailer’s other locations.

The Webster found its start in Miami, where Dubreuil opened her first boutique in the 20,000 square-foot Art Deco building that was the Webster Hotel.

Dubreuil kept the name and gave the space the vibe of, not so much of a store, but of a residential space where brands were mixed together to feel like a personal wardrobe, arranged by mood.

The Webster carries a long-list of luxe names, including Balenciaga, Celine, Fendi, Gucci, Jacquemus, Paco Rabanne, Pucci, Saint Laurent and The Row. Its assortment includes women’s, men’s and kids’ ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

Dubreuil also designs a private label line called LHD.

With the new stores, the Webster expands on its relationship with the mall giant, which already has one of the retailer’s stores at its The Galleria property in Houston.

Velda Turan, senior vice president, leasing at Simon, said: “The Webster is a natural complement to the extensive roster of luxury offerings at The Domain, Lenox Square and The Shops at Riverside. The vibrant intimacy of their store design is an exceptional addition to our curated mix of market-exclusive brands, further establishing these properties as top fashion and lifestyle shopping destinations.”