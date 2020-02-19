Westfield is trying to bring some retail appeal for the Silicon Valley crowd into the expansion of its Santa Clara mall.

Westfield Valley Fair mall is adding what the developer has dubbed the “Digital District,” a section of five different brands born and bred online and testing retail for the first time, as part of the mall’s $1.1 billion expansion. The brands in the “digital” area include skin-care range Ghost Democracy and Lett, both in-house lines of online retailer Verishop, along with non-prescription glasses line (meant to reflect blue light from digital screens) Felix Gray; houseware brand Goodies, and retail accelerator/crowdfunder We the People. Most are set to open by the first weekend in March.