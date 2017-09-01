The fashion and retail industries continued to support relief and rebuilding efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey, one of the costliest and most destructive weather events in U.S. history.The storm, which battered Houston and its surrounding environs before heading up the coast of Louisiana, is expected to have a $160 billion negative impact on the economy – equal to the effects of Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy combined – and will initially cost retailers at least $1 billion in lost sales. As the waters begin to recede, revealing a fuller extent of the damage, some retailers are increasing the amount of their donations, and others are coming forward with new offers of assistance. • J.C. Penney, J.C. Penney Foundation and J.C. Penney Company Fund collectively pledged more than $850,000 in donations, supplies and merchandise, which includes a $500,000 contribution from the fund to the Golden Rule Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to associates repairing or rebuilding a home. Penney's designated six South Texas stores as distribution points for allocating to impacted associates more than $250,000 worth of supplies such as bottled water, non-perishable food items, toiletries and trash bags, among other things. As part of the retailer's efforts, the J.C. Penney Company Fund alone has increased its donation to the American Red Cross to $100,000.• Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and the Wal-Mart Foundation increased their previous commitment of $1 million of in-kind donations for immediate relief by pledging up to $20 million in support of relief efforts in the Gulf region of Texas and Louisiana, including $10 million to support American Red Cross shelters and $2 million for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. An additional cash and product donation of $10 million was made to the Salvation Army, Feeding America, Convoy of Hope and Team Rubicon, among others.

• Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. is contributing $500,000 in support of hurricane relief efforts through the American Red Cross disaster relief fund, targeting victims of Hurricane Harvey. “In the wake of the disastrous effects of Hurricane Harvey, we want the people of Texas to know that they are in our hearts,” said Michael Kors. • Premium workwear brand Carhartt is conducting a clothing drive at its 30 stores in partnership with One Warm Coat, which provides free clothing to those in need. Consumer donations and Carhartt workwear products will be sent to hurricane-ravaged communities. Team Rubicon, which unites military veterans and first responders, and leverages their skills, will receive a monetary donation from Carhartt to feed thousands of volunteers, purchase volunteer deployment kits, deploy strike teams, and build forward operating bases.