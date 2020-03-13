By  on March 13, 2020

The coronavirus has forced the world to hit the pause button, as health agencies and government officials scramble to mitigate the pandemic. But while public health is, and must be, the priority, it is far from the only concern.

Financial markets have been left in tatters by the outbreak, with trillions of dollars in losses. According to analysis by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., there are three potential outcomes: a fast recovery, a worldwide slowdown and a pandemic-fueled recession. Analysts and investors are fearing the worst of those scenarios.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers