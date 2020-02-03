By  on February 3, 2020

Wildfox Couture found a parent company.

FAM Brands, a California apparel manufacturer, acquired the ailing women’s contemporary brand in a deal last week. As WWD reported, Wildfox suddenly went up for sale after closing its stores and apparently halting its operations and production of its main collections. The purchase price is thought to be relatively low, with an industry source suggesting $1 million or less. The deal includes all the brand’s intellectual property and FAM is now sole owner, a company spokeswoman confirmed. She also characterized the suggested sale price as “not accurate,” without specifying what price would be. 

