Wildfox Couture, the Los Angeles-based women’s contemporary brand, operated since 2007 by owner and chief executive officer Jimmy Sommers, is trying to sell itself or possibly liquidate altogether.

California business auctioneer and liquidator Brian Testo Associates is handling an auction scheduled for the first week of February that includes all of the brand’s assets, including intellectual property like it’s name and website.

