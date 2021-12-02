Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and for How Much?

If Central Group buys Selfridges the deal would reunite Vittorio Radice with the British retailer that he helped revitalize nearly 20 years ago.

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and
Central Group ceo Tos Chirathivat and his wife Sookta Chirathivat. Olmo Reverter

LONDON – The sale of Selfridges could be announced in the next weeks, with Thailand’s Central Group said to be closing in on a deal.

If it comes to fruition, the purchase would reunite Vittorio Radice, who is now an executive at Central Group, with the British retailer, which began exploring a sale earlier this year following the death of Galen Weston, the patriarch of the owning family.

On Thursday, The Times of London said the Weston family had agreed a sale to Central Group, although it remains unclear whether Central is paying the 4 billion pounds asking price, or whether they are partnering with another party – a private equity, or property group – on the deal.

An industry source here said that 4 billion pounds would be a hefty price for Central, which usually pursues much smaller deals. Selfridges declined to comment on the report of a sale.

Related Galleries

Central is controlled by the Chirathivat family, and operates retail businesses in Thailand and Vietnam as well as Europe. Its holdings include Rinascente in Italy; Illum in Denmark, and KaDeWe, Oberpollinger and Alsterhaus in Germany.

The company has made no secret of its intentions to expand through acquisitions in Europe and Asia, but said it has little interest in the U.S. market.

“It’s a very big market, very advanced. It’s very sophisticated, whereas in Europe, we feel that we can buy these stores and improve them,” said Tos Chirathivat, the group’s CEO, in an interview with WWD in 2017.

One of Central’s subsidiaries, Central Retail, which operates a consumer portfolio across Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, began trading on the Thai stock exchange in February, 2020. The initial public offering raised 78.12 billion Thai baht, or $2.48 billion at current exchange, valuing the company at 253 billion baht, or $8.06 billion.

Although the markets that Central operates in lean toward bricks-and-mortar shopping, the company made a big shift to online in 2016 with the purchase of the Thai and Vietnamese businesses of online fashion retailer Zalora for an undisclosed amount.

In September, Central inked a partnership with the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com that came with a total investment of $500 million into online retail and fintech services.

The link-up sets the stage to do battle with Alibaba, which has been investing heavily into Southeast Asia via Lazada, and raised its stake in the online retailer to 83 percent in June.

Central Group’s plan is to open multiple flagship stores on JD.com for its department stores and key retail chains, as well as for some brands owned or operated by Central Group.

The Chirathivat family is nothing short of a household name in Thailand.

Central is the country’s largest retail conglomerate, and rose from a single shop opened by Tiang Chirathivat 70 years ago.

A Chinese immigrant to Thailand, Tiang founded the company in 1947, introducing fixed pricing to the country, and then later, its first shopping center. Now the family’s portfolio covers everything from shopping malls across Southeast Asia to department stores in Europe, and hotel brands like Centara, and the group employs more than 70,000 people.

Radice is a non-executive board member of Central Group and vice-chairman of Rinascente. If a sale does materialize he will once again have oversight of the British store that he helped to revitalize between 1996 and 2003 before the Weston family purchased it.

Radice cut his teeth as managing director of Habitat U.K., and later move on to Selfridges. After a stint at Marks & Spencer’s home division he joined what was at the time called La Rinascente, as chief executive officer in 2005, with a mandate to revitalize the then-sleepy department store.

As reported, Selfridges began exploring a sale earlier this year, and has been working with Credit Suisse on finding a buyer for its U.K., Irish, and Dutch businesses. It is understood that the Canadian business, Holt Renfrew & Co., is not included in the deal.

Galen Weston died in April at the age of 80 following a long illness, and talk of a possible sale of the group surfaced a few months later.

The late Weston had sat at the helm of food, retail and real estate companies in North America, the U.K. and Europe. Among his holdings were Selfridges Group, comprising four stores in the U.K.; Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland; De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, and Holt Renfrew in Canada.

At the time, industry sources had mooted sovereign wealth funds, such as Adia of Abu Dhabi, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Qatar Investment Authority, which owns Harrods, as interested bidders.

Hong Kong’s Lane Crawford was also seen as a potential buyer, but the price tag of 4 billion, and the vast amounts of brick-and-mortar property, were said to be sticking points for any potential suitors.

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad