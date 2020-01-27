By  on January 27, 2020

While other freshman at Boston College were socializing at frat parties and local bars, Madison Semarjian, an English major with a penchant for poetry, was writing a business plan for the smartphone shopping app Mada, which she described as the Tinder for complete looks.

Semarjian, who calls herself a business-minded creative, assembled a team of data scientists and computer engineers, and approached retailers about joining Mada, which combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide users with a personalized experience. Nordstrom and Macy’s got on board, along with 2,600 smaller specialty stores and brands such as Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James.

