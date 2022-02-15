EXCLUSIVE: Wolf & Badger to Open Shop in L.A.

Brothers George and Henry Graham are extending their U.S. retail footprint, opening Wolf & Badger in West Hollywood this spring-summer.

Los Angeles is the multibrand business’ biggest market in the U.S., revealed Henry Graham. The two first opened shop in their home base of London in 2010 (originally in Notting Hill before relocating to King’s Cross), then New York in 2017. Wolf & Badger had already established a strong e-commerce presence at that point, selling globally as an online marketplace — which launched in 2015.

“Southern California is where we sell the most in California, and California is our biggest sales market,” continued Graham, creative director at Wolf & Badger (George is chief executive officer). “We sell more to California than we do to New York, despite having no physical presence. And the U.S., by the way, has just overtaken the U.K. as our biggest market.”

Wolf & Badger saw 225 percent year-over-year online sales grow to $27.7 million in the U.S. last year, according to the company.

“Because we’re a reasonably small business and entrepreneurial in the way that we look at things, we actually really doubled down on our online marketing quite early,” Graham said of shifts amid COVID-19. “And as a result of that, we had a really strong year and grew faster than we had previously anticipated, despite having issues with the stores being temporarily closed.”

Instead of party dresses, typically a hot category, consumers purchased loungewear, robes, slippers and blankets, as well as furnishings while home during the pandemic. Along with womenswear, accessories and home, Wolf & Badger offers men’s and beauty — all sourced sustainably and ethically produced with quality and design in mind.

“The business model lends itself quite well to that rapid shift in consumer sentiment,” Graham said.

Shoppers are about 70 percent female and 30 percent male, age 25 to 45, worldwide.

“But we don’t really cater our marketing on that,” said Graham. “We focus on marketing more on communicating the brand values and the attributes…The aspiration of the business is to be a global business and to present brands, the best independent brands, from all around the world, to customers that are conscious and considerate and aware of what they’re purchasing from an environmental perspective — and connecting the two.”

The shop’s design — as imagined in partnership with longtime collaborator and architect Augustus Brown — will reflect the “uplifting” mood of L.A. and its new neighborhood. Located at 8500 Melrose Avenue, the brick-and-mortar store is in a vibrant and walkable area of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood (between La Cienega Boulevard and North West Knoll Drive, across from the new Glossier, by Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and The Real Real).

Next, Wolf & Badger is likely to head south, either to Texas or Florida.

“We would like to open a couple more stores in the States,” said Graham, noting the value of in-person shopping, ability for shoppers to feel and try on goods, do physical returns, attend in-store events and experience the company culture IRL.