Coming off a year of record sales in 2019, Wolf & Badger, the London-based multichannel retailer, that connects consumers on both sides of the Atlantic to more than 1,000 independent, ethically produced men’s and women’s apparel labels, and home and beauty brands, is planning to open its second U.S. store in Los Angeles by the end of the year, possibly in West Hollywood.

“We’re also looking at other opportunities [in the U.S.] beyond L.A. in the not so distant future,” said George Graham, chief executive officer of Wolf & Badger, noting that the company’s strides during the last 18 months included raising $6 million in exchange for a minority stake; the cash infusion will be used to fund Wolf & Badger’s growth.