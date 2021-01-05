In two top-level appointments, Wolverine WorldWide Inc. has named Matt Blonder president of global e-commerce, and Jim Zwiers president of the global operations group.

Blonder, formerly global head of digital at the Reebok division of Adidas, will lead Wolverine in its drive to achieve $500 million in e-commerce revenue in 2021, which would more than double Wolverine’s 2019 e-commerce volume. Zwiers will also be instrumental in Wolverine’s e-commerce strategy.

“Wolverine WorldWide witnessed a dramatic change in consumer behavior last year, highlighted by a significant shift to e-commerce and heightened digital engagement,” said Brendan Hoffman, president of Wolverine WorldWide. “We capitalized on this by accelerating our pivot to a digital-first strategy and expanding our digital investments and capabilities, all aimed at engaging consumers online with pinnacle brand experiences, fresh and innovative product, and compelling storytelling.”

Blonder reports to Hoffman and has more than 20 years of omnichannel, consumer direct, digital marketing and merchandising experience across a variety of brands and retailers. He led a refresh of reebok.com, revamped the digital consumer experience and introduced a new global loyalty program, Wolverine said in its announcement Tuesday. At Wolverine, he fills a position that has been vacant since the departure of Chris Johnson in March 2020. Johnson, who held the title of vice president of e-commerce, joined Cabela’s, which retails hunting, fishing and other equipment for outdoor activities.

Hoffman became Wolverine’s president last fall in large part because of his extensive experience building digital and omnichannel businesses, including at his last assignment running Vince, the contemporary women’s fashion brand, and earlier in his career, as president and chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Direct in Dallas. He established the Neiman Marcus Group as a pioneer in luxury e-commerce and launched bergdorfgoodman.com and Horchow.com.

Blonder noted that Wolverine and the industry overall are in a period of unprecedented digital growth. “The company’s diverse and well-positioned brand portfolio provides many opportunities to accelerate growth in the current environment, as we embrace a consumer direct mindset and forge even stronger connections between global consumers and our brands,” he said Tuesday.

As president of Wolverine’s global operations group, Zwiers succeeds Mike Jeppesen, who retired, and becomes responsible for sourcing, logistics, distribution, customer service and information technology. He will concurrently serve as president of the international group, a position he has held since 2014, and will remain executive vice president of the company and a member of the executive leadership team.