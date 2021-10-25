Woolrich Sets Expansion With Shops-in-shop, Foray Into China

MILAN — Premium luxury outerwear company Woolrich has set an ambitious expansion plan aimed at fostering its presence in key international markets.

This includes a foray into China, where the company did not operate a flagship, nor was present via wholesale.

The company has teamed up with local partner Galeries Lafayette Beijing for the opening of three corners, including two 538-square-foot spaces dedicated to the fall 2021 collections for men and women, respectively, flanked by a temporary pop-up in the department store’s hall, further supporting the brand’s visibility.

All three units feature a combination of materials such as solid wood, curved glass and aluminum and are enriched by the installations of fall and winter trees, replete with leaves and snow. The brand’s signature sheep logo appears on carpeting.

While building its presence in the Far East, the brand, under the lead of chief executive officer Stefano Saccone, who joined Woolrich in 2019 from VF Corp., has also strengthened its footprint in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, unveiling 30 retail outposts and pushing its presence at key department stores in the area, including Paris’ Le Bon Marché; Loden-Frey in Munich; Jelmoli in Zurich, as well as Moscow’s Tsum and Rinascente in Milan and Rome.

Following the 2018 acquisition by L-Gam, a Luxembourg-based investment firm backed by the princely family of Liechtenstein, Woolrich has been going through a significant transformation to grow its scope and fuel its business engine.

As reported, last year Woolrich unveiled a similar expansion plan focused on the U.S. and South Korea, where it opened a flagship in Seoul. In 2020 the company also unveiled a store in Osaka, its fourth flagship in Japan in collaboration with its Japanese shareholder Goldwin.

Woolrich counts 37 directly operated flagships globally.

