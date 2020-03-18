As retailers shutter their doors and luxury groups even switch production to hand sanitizer in the war on coronavirus, secondhand shoppers are second-guessing reselling, consigning and renting clothes — among everything else — as they self-quarantine themselves during the pandemic.

This includes opting out of touchy-feely luxury consignment appointments and pausing or canceling memberships to their unlimited wardrobes via Rent the Runway, as their social calendars begin to dry up and sanctioned workdays on the couch allow sweatpants as the norm, at least for several weeks.