Dollar General Eyes 6 Percent Workforce Gain

As the retail and restaurant industry struggle to retain workers, Dollar General said it is expecting to increase its workforce by 6 percent.

The dollar store giant said it will be creating about 10,000 “net new career opportunities in fiscal 2022 through expected new store, distribution center, and private fleet growth.”

Kathy Reardon, executive vice president and chief people officer at Dollar General, said the retailer’s employees “are the heart of the company and bring our mission of Serving Others to life each day. We are excited to add new opportunities for individuals to start or develop their career through our growing organization, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the DG family again this year.”

Reardon said the company continues to make “meaningful and positive investments in our hometowns through new store and distribution center growth, which allows us to remain dedicated to support our diverse employees with training, development, advancement and education opportunities.”

Dollar General said it “proudly invests in its diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, and the company works to provide a pathway for career advancement within the organization, evidenced by the fact that approximately 75 percent of current lead store associates and above are internally placed.”

The retailer noted that employees receive competitive wages as well as benefits, which include “Day-One telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings, and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and adoption assistance to eligible employees.”

Dollar General recently said it was on track to open 1,110 new stores — including 100 of its Popshelf format. The company said it also plans “to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and further expand its DG Private Fleet network.”