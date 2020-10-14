WWD held its 2020 Retail Forum — focused on “Digital’s Next Wave” — virtually on Sept. 29. The event featured speakers from some of beauty and retail’s biggest companies, and also touched on shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 holiday season. Scroll down for full coverage of the event.

Macy’s Execs Talk Digital Growth and Objectives

The retailer has a well-developed, long-standing online business with room for growth and change.

Sephora’s Jean-André Rougeot on the Future of Beauty Retail

“We need to find other reasons for stores to be around.”

Kohl’s Pivots in the Pandemic

The value-oriented, promotional retailer is ramping up active and casual categories, simplifying women’s and sees beauty and outerwear as opportunities.

Kendra Scott Focuses on Core Values to Weather Pandemic

“Use what has always made you special and lead with that,” said Mindy Perry of Kendra Scott.

Aerie’s E-commerce Demand Surges During Pandemic

The intimates brand continues to be American Eagle Outfitters’ biggest growth driver, with revenues up 32 percent in the most recent quarter.

Signet Jewelers Pivots as Love and Life Move Online

Despite losses in the last two quarters, Signet’s Jamie Singleton is optimistic about the company’s future in a digital world.

In the Age of COVID-19, Social Media Proves a Savior for Sales

View Gallery Related Gallery The Return of Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co

Social media could prove the difference between sluggish sales and success, if used effectively, expert says.

For Black Beauty Retailers, Community Is Key

Founders from the Brown Beauty Co-Op and BeautyBeez talk fostering community through the coronavirus at the 2020 WWD Retail Forum.

Beauty Barrage Founder Offers Tips to Bridge In-store, Virtual Selling

The company’s beauty ambassadors have hit on a new set of best practices to drive sales during the pandemic.

L’Oréal’s Megan Grant on Pivoting From Department Stores to Digital

“We used to sit around the conference table and wonder how we’d ever get people to buy fragrances online.”

Flexibility, Online Agility Key This Holiday Shopping Season

Afterpay’s Melissa Davis shares insights on what retailers can do to succeed this holiday shopping season.

Read more from WWD:

Here’s How Retailers Should Engage Latinx Beauty Shoppers — Beyond Latinx Heritage Month

Retailers Must Earn Trust This Holiday Season

How Strategic Sourcing Is Lighting the Way Through Crisis for Retailers

WATCH: What Makes a Fashion Brand Successful?