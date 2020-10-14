WWD Offices in New York City

WWD held its 2020 Retail Forum — focused on “Digital’s Next Wave” — virtually on Sept. 29. The event featured speakers from some of beauty and retail’s biggest companies, and also touched on shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 holiday season. Scroll down for full coverage of the event.

Macy’s Execs Talk Digital Growth and Objectives

The retailer has a well-developed, long-standing online business with room for growth and change.

Matt Baer and Nata Dvir

Macy’s Matt Baer and Nata Dvir.  Courtesy of Matt Baer and Nata Dvir

Sephora’s Jean-André Rougeot on the Future of Beauty Retail

“We need to find other reasons for stores to be around.”

Jean-André Rougeot

Sephora chief executive officer Jean-André Rougeot.  Courtesy of Jean-André Rougeot

Kohl’s Pivots in the Pandemic

The value-oriented, promotional retailer is ramping up active and casual categories, simplifying women’s and sees beauty and outerwear as opportunities.

Doug Howe

Kohl’s Inc. chief merchandising officer Doug Howe.  Courtesy of Doug Howe

Kendra Scott Focuses on Core Values to Weather Pandemic

“Use what has always made you special and lead with that,” said Mindy Perry of Kendra Scott.

Mindy Perry

Mindy Perry, chief marketing officer of jewelry and accessories at Kendra Scott.  Courtesy

Aerie’s E-commerce Demand Surges During Pandemic

The intimates brand continues to be American Eagle Outfitters’ biggest growth driver, with revenues up 32 percent in the most recent quarter.

Mindy Perry

Jennifer Foyle leads the Aerie and American Eagle teams.  Courtesy Photo

Signet Jewelers Pivots as Love and Life Move Online

Despite losses in the last two quarters, Signet’s Jamie Singleton is optimistic about the company’s future in a digital world.

Jamie Singleton

Jamie Singleton, Jamie Singleton, president of the Kay Jewelers, Zales and Peoples divisions of Signet Jewelers Ltd.  Courtesy of Jamie Singleton

In the Age of COVID-19, Social Media Proves a Savior for Sales

Social media could prove the difference between sluggish sales and success, if used effectively, expert says.

Michelle Belcic

Michelle Belcic, vice president of brand strategy for Dash Hudson.  Courtesy of Michelle Belcic

For Black Beauty Retailers, Community Is Key
Founders from the Brown Beauty Co-Op and BeautyBeez talk fostering community through the coronavirus at the 2020 WWD Retail Forum.

Brittney Ogike And Kimberly Smith

Brittney Ogike, founder and chief executive officer of BeautyBeez (left), and Kimberly Smith, cofounder of the Brown Beauty Co-Op (right). 

Beauty Barrage Founder Offers Tips to Bridge In-store, Virtual Selling

The company’s beauty ambassadors have hit on a new set of best practices to drive sales during the pandemic.

Sonia Summers

Sonia Summers, chief executive officer and founder of Beauty Barrage.  Courtesy of Sonia Summers

L’Oréal’s Megan Grant on Pivoting From Department Stores to Digital

“We used to sit around the conference table and wonder how we’d ever get people to buy fragrances online.”

Megan Grant

Megan Grant, president of L’Oréal USA Luxe at L’Oréal USA.  Courtesy of Megan Grant

Flexibility, Online Agility Key This Holiday Shopping Season

Afterpay’s Melissa Davis shares insights on what retailers can do to succeed this holiday shopping season.

Melissa Davis

Melissa Davis, head of North America at Afterpay.  Courtesy of Melissa Davis

