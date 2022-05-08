Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga to Air TV Ad

The Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection is going on television Sunday night with its first commercial, which will debut on Fox Network’s “Family Guy” series.

Both the 30-second commercial and a video will debut at 9:45 p.m. EST, Gap said Sunday.

The commercial will feature Yeezy’s “Life of the Party” music video. The collection will begin selling on on yeezygap.com, farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com on May 25.

Kanye West and Gap disclosed their partnership in June 2020, teaming up under the Yeezy Gap name to create modern, elevated basics at accessible price points. Yeezy Gap released a drops of a few products from the collaboration last year, but took an interesting turn last January when West revealed he was taking the collaboration to another level by teaming with Balenciaga creative director Demna to create Yeezy Gap Engineered By Baleniciaga. It’s hoped that the three-way partnership will elevate the image of Gap and bring customers, particularly younger ones, back to the brand.