Yeezy Gap Launches Second Item in Collection

Yeezy Gap has released its second product — a 100 percent cotton, double layer hoodie.

The hoodie, which comes in purple, brown, light brown, black, blue and red, is available in the U.S. only and retails for $90 for adults and $70 for kids.

The item dropped Wednesday following a countdown on Gap’s dedicated Yeezy landing page. Hoodies are expected to ship between two and eight weeks, depending on the color.

In June, Yeezy Gap released its first item, a round jacket in recycled nylon for $200, which came in blue, black and red color ways.

In June 2020, Gap and Kanye West struck a deal for a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap, which was introduced in the first half of 2021. The strategy is to make modern, elevated basics for women, men and children at accessible price points.

