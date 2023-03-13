Yohji Yamamoto Opens New London Store With the Power of the White Shirt

LONDON — Yohji Yamamoto is looking to take London.

The Japanese designer was in town in early March for the opening of his new store on Conduit Street — inching even closer to Savile Row, where the capital city’s best tailors reside.

Yamamoto’s previous store was located opposite his current one.

The store is grand with large windows and a platform that makes it stand out against the others on the street.

“They asked me to move here,” Yamamoto told WWD at the opening, alluding to the fact that a relocation was never in the cards, but the high ceilings caught his attention.

“England has been taking leadership of the world for a long time, so I always wanted to make a shop in London,” he explained about why he initially opened a boutique in the U.K.

The opening coincided with his new line, the Power of the White Shirt.

“The white shirt is very basic for men and women, but especially for men. I felt I should do something very special about white because the collection shows I’m always using black. I was searching for something and it was the white shirt,” said Yamamoto.

“You need the white shirt when you’re wearing a black outfit to make it more challenging,” he added.

The designer recently launched Y-3 Atelier, a line that will parlay the patterns of Yamamoto’s runway pieces into items that draw on “monozukuri” (or “making things” in Japanese) and a craft-focused creative approach.

Apparel in the Y-3 Atelier line will retail from 1,100 euros for a men’s cutoff jacket and 1,500 euros for a trenchcoat, up to 2,500 euros for a parachute dress and 3,600 euros for the most elaborate piece, a men’s track top.