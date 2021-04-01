Starter, the athletic brand that is celebrating its 50th year in business, has teamed up with Zara, a division of the Inditex Group, to develop and sell a women’s capsule collection for spring.

The sports-inspired collection, which is being sold on zara.com and in select Zara stores internationally, includes women’s T-shirts, a vest dress, cropped top, shorts, joggers, reversible bucket hat and a bodysuit. The color palette includes pink, white and Starter brand’s signature blue.

Retail prices range from $29.90 to $39.90. It is a single drop, and sizes range from small to large.

Starter, which began in 1971 with an iconic star logo, fuses athleticwear with popular culture by forging partnerships with major professional sports leagues, colleges, Olympic sports and individual athletes.

Key moments for the brand include Joe Torre of the New York Mets stepping onto the field wearing the first authentic satin Starter jacket and introducing the first NBA Championship Locker Room T-shirt worn by the Boston Celtics in 1986. Iconix acquired the Starter label from Nike Inc. for $60 million in cash in 2007.

Daisy Laramy-Binks, managing director of Iconix Europe, said of the collaboration, “I am delighted to see the iconic global Starter brand and the powerhouse that is Zara come together for this exciting partnership, which will provide the Zara customer with a fashion-forward take on American heritage sportswear at its best.”

