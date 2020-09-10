Zoe Saldana has partnered with Kohl’s and Adidas to unveil the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection of active apparel, footwear and accessories for women.

The collection will be introduced on kohls.com and in nearly 500 Kohl’s stores starting Sept. 30.

Overseen by Saldana herself, the collection features tops, bottoms, jackets, footwear, bags and hats, in a range of pastels and bold colors. The line is geared to women whether hanging out at home or exercising. Kohl’s will carry the line through a two-year partnership with Adidas. Retail prices range from $26 to $65.

The 42-year-old actress, who appeared in such movies as “Avatar” and “Avengers: Engame,” was last year the second highest-grossing film actress of all time. Her films grossed over $11 billion worldwide. She is currently filming “Avatar 2” and “Avatar 3” for release in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

“As a mother, American Latinx woman and activist for others, I have a passion for empowering others and giving a voice to those who feel unheard and in curating this collection, it was important to me that we met the needs of everyday modern women,” Saldana said. “I know women will find confidence and strength in these stylish and functional pieces,” she said.

The collection will be refreshed each season.

“We are excited to partner with Adidas — one of the world’s most beloved and innovative active brands — in a new way to bring the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As a destination for the active and casual lifestyle, our customers choose Kohl’s for our quality, relevant active and ath-leisure for the family, and this new collection expands our women’s active offerings and supports our continued efforts to grow our leadership in the active category.”

Michelle Bender, Adidas Concept to Consumer senior director of active said, “At Adidas, the belief that through sport we have the power to change lives fuels our commitment to find partners that share this value and together deliver the best to athletes and creators worldwide. With the help of Kohl’s, a trusted partner of ours for decades, we’re excited to welcome Zoe to the Adidas family and look forward to the positive influence her collection and message can bring to all women.”

Over the past few years, Kohl’s has also partnered with Adidas to launch Adidas shop-in-shops in 175 stores across the country.

As reported Wednesday, Kohl’s anticipates major growth in its activewear business, with its three leading vendors, Adidas, Nike and Under Armour. Michelle Gass, chief executive officer of Kohl’s, told the Goldman Sachs annual Global Retailing Conference Wednesday that it believes activewear, which now accounts for 20 percent of the business, can grow to 30 percent.

When Kohl’s released its quarterly results last month, some of the discussion centered on the women’s fashion business, which has become much more focused, as reported. By the fourth quarter, Kohl’s, which recently dropped eight brands including Jennifer Lopez, Dana Buchman and Juicy Couture, will have 40 percent fewer choices in its women’s offering, but 50 percent more depth.

Gass said that month the pandemic, which has brought overall inventories down 26 percent, has helped the company accelerate the transformation of its women’s business.

“It really focused the organization to be very decisive and very plan-full around the inventory that we are buying,” the ceo said.

