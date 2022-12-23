×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

‘Babylon’ Star Jovan Adepo on the Blockbuster New Movie

Business

Gunman Kills Three, Injures Four in Paris Shooting

Business

NYC’s Holiday Shopping Scene: Inside 5 Stores on the Rush to Christmas

Chinese Skin Care Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Shanghai-based Chicmax became the first Mainland China skin care company to be listed publicly in Hong Kong.

Chicmax's team at its market debut event in Hong Kong.
Chicmax's team at its market debut event in Hong Kong. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Shanghai-based skin care group Chicmax Cosmetic Company Ltd. — known for its popular skin care brands Kans, One Leaf, Baby Elephant, Bio-G and Hanamino — went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, becoming the first Mainland China skin care company to do so.

Chicmax opened at 25.20 Hong Kong Dollars, or $3.23, on Thursday, raising 835 million Hong Kong dollar from the deal.

Founded in 2002 by Shanghai-based entrepreneur Yixiong Lv, Chicmax is widely known for its anti-aging brand Kans, the botanically inspired facial mask brand One Leaf and the Baby Elephant skin care brand for mothers and children.

Related Galleries

According to data from the consulting agency Frost & Sullivan, in 2021, Chicmax Cosmetics ranked 14th place in retail sales in China, accounting for a market share of 0.8 percent. Compared to domestic players, Chicmax Cosmetics ranked after Proya, Jahwa, Yatsen as the fourth-largest in the domestic market.

As its hero product, Chicmax’s facial mask topped the ranking of the category in China with retail sales of 1.84 billion renminbi, or $263 million, in 2021.

Chicmax also ranked first in the domestic maternity and childcare skin care category, with retail sales of 1.79 billion renminbi, or $256 million, in 2021, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Chicmax initially planned for a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2021 but shifted its focus to the Hong Kong exhange later in the year.

According to Chicmax Cosmetics’ prospectus, due to COVID-19-related disruptions, revenue dropped 31 percent year-over-year to 1.26 billion renminbi, or $180 million, in the six months ending June 30, 2022. Gross profit plunged almost 33 percent year-over-year to 0.8 billion renminbi, or $114 million, in the same period.

In recent years, Chicmax has been reinventing its star brands to keep up with market trends and stay in a highly fragmented market dominated by global players, according to Frost & Sullivan’s report.

For example, Kans edged into the high-end anti-aging market with a self-developed blue copper peptide technology and One Leaf was rebranded into a clean beauty brand.

In 2016, Chicmax set up a research facility in Kobe, Japan and has spent almost 100 million renminbi annually on research and development. New brands that made their debut this year, such as New Page and Armiyo, are aimed at tackling the sensitive skin market sector. In 2023, a high-end anti-aging brand, Yamii Pro, will make its market debut.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Hot Summer Bags

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chinese Skincare Company Chicmax Makes Hong Kong Market Debut

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad