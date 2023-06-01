Brands Cautious Ahead of Denmark’s 3daysofdesign

MILAN — As Denmark’s capital prepares for its three-day annual design festival, Danish industry leaders are cautious about the rest of 2023, given the nearby war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rising cost of living.

“The war in Europe has made a problematic impact on the design sector and could be a challenging year for many companies,” said 3daysofdesign managing director Signe Byrdal Terenziani, adding that many design companies increased their profit in 2022 versus 2021 and that rally may slow in the near term.

The 10th edition of the design showcase will run from June 7 to 9 with events from about 300 local and international brands.

The three-day event will unfold under the “Where Would We Be Without You?” theme as an homage to the unsung heroes — from the engineers to the artisan hands — behind the long process of making design pieces last.

“We would like to honor the faces and factors hidden from view that make a design a reality. Because behind every design, there are countless questions and conversations, challenges and changes. Endless prototypes, processes and procedures. Unseen variables with unexpected outcomes. Not to mention innumerable hours of fine-tuning before a concept sees the light of day,” the organization said.

Denmark’s furniture market is expected to generate $4.18 billion in revenue this year compared to $3.68 billion in 2022, according to a Statista report released in April. This number is expected to rise to more than $5 billion in 2027. By comparison, Italy’s furniture market is expected to generate $17.6 billion in 2023. Denmark’s largest market segment is lamps and lighting with a forecasted market volume of $870 million in 2023.

“One area that we foresee contributing to its long-term growth is the millions of Millennials who are preparing to buy their first home in the next three to five years. In order to capitalize on this powerful market driver, retailers should pay close attention to the buying behaviors of Millennial consumers and make the necessary adjustments to capture market share,” Statista said.

Despite the rosy economic outlook, private companies are forecasting modest growth.

An urbanite brand with a new perspective on Scandinavian Design, rooted in the Scandinavian design tradition, Muuto will showcase its new collection in its Copenhagen store and at its headquarters during the design festival.

“So far, for us, 2023 has been surprisingly good all things considered, but [overall] there is a lot of uncertainty due to the war, energy, interest rates, whether or not mortgages will be more expensive. When people ask, ‘How much money do I actually have?’…investment in design furniture is something some people postpone,” said Muuto chief executive officer Anders Cleemann.

Going into the design festival, Muuto will shine a light on sustainable materials and fundamental well-being through its functional, modernist creations.

“It’s all about promoting an increased awareness regarding being surrounded by organic materials and furniture that makes you feel at ease and comfortable so you can focus on the most important thing when it comes to work and when it comes to living well,” Cleeman said, highlighting the company’s Scandinavian design values founded on honesty, functionality, simplicity and craftsmanship.

“We are dedicated to the Scandinavian design tradition. In the world we are living in, we can’t be everything for everybody. We don’t follow trends or fashion. Our designs are very honest in their expression, simple design with well-thought detailing,” Cleeman added.

An outdoor set by Muuto. Courtesy of Muuto

Accessible brand Ferm Living noted that raw material prices increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, across all categories, but in particular, wood, metal and textile prices grew significantly.

“We experienced a strong interest in the brand in 2022 and are now in a position where our brand has been established as one of the leading Danish interior brands. However, given the uncertain times we are experiencing, we expect only moderate growth in 2023,” Trine Andersen, Ferm Living founder reflected, adding that raw material prices have decreased and are steadier. “They are not back to what they were before COVID-19, but I doubt they will be again,” she added.

Ferm, known for its easy, everyday living pieces, plans for 3daysdesign involve a large-scale exhibition under the “Art of Home” theme, where the firm will explore the boundaries between art and design. The Dal Piece will be on display — a creation from its collaboration with Norwegian designer and sculptor Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng, who is known for creating sculptural furniture pieces and interior objects that challenge the boundaries between art and functionality.

The Dal Piece by Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng for ferm Living. Photo by Finn Christian Peper

Copenhagen’s multifaceted space Audo House will host the debut of Audo Copenhagen, the result of a merger between two Danish torchbearer brands By Lassen and Menu. The newly named brand will showcase designs by famed 20th-century Danish modernists: the Kubus collection by famed architect Mogens Lassen and the Tired Man by his brother Flemming Lassen and new ones designed by Audo Copenhagen’s design and brand director, Joachim Kornbek Engell-Hansen, the grandson of the Menu founder Simon Hansen.

Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Audo Copenhagen’s parent company, Design Holding, recently announced ambitious targets and said the company expects to reach the 1 billion euro mark in just a few years.

Founded in November 2018, Design Holding, the leading global high-end design group, comprises iconic brands B&B Italia, Flos, Lumens, Arclinea, Maxalto, Azucena, produces Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house and also owns fellow Scandinavian brand Louis Poulsen, which will showcase its new designs at its eponymous showroom and debut a collaboration with Heven, which makes handblown glassware. Design Holding has a presence in more than 130 countries.

In and around the city, known for its easy bike lanes and waterfront vistas, talks on sustainability and technology, as well as new collections from established international brands like Molteni&C and Artemide, will unfurl next week. Research and design lab Space10 and 3daysofdesign will present “Materials of Tomorrow,” an event aimed at radically rethinking material systems to design more sustainable and healthy homes at Copenhagen Contemporary space.

At the city’s Junction venue, Copenhagen-based design and architecture studio Spacon & X and 3daysofdesign will unveil a table assembled from repurposed materials, envisaged as a unifying centrepiece, effectively revitalising an underutilised area. “Our aim is to extend a gracious invitation to both local residents and visitors alike, encouraging them to engage, connect, and gain profound insights within this distinctive and inspiring community,” Spacon & X said.

Indeed, solutions will likely abound at the fair, focused on safeguarding the planet for the future, Byrdal Terenziani concluded.

“We live in a world where it is evident that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Firstly, we can thank them for all their work that has led to us being where we are today in terms of development. Secondly, we need to work together to move forward and create a world that our great-grandchildren can enjoy 100 years from now.”