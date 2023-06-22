Duxiana Strengthens Its Southern Europe Retail Presence

MILAN — Following the opening of its first Rome store, Sweden-based mattress-to-furnishings company Duxiana plans to roll out stores in the most important cities throughout southern Europe, including Madrid, Paris, Milan and Barcelona in the near term.

Coveted by athletes and ultra rich worldwide for its “regenerative sleep” qualities and celebrated models like its 6006 continental bed and 303 premium mattress, it is also well-known for its sleek designs, like the evergreen Jetson armchair created by Swedish designer Bruno Mathsson in 1969.

After the privately owned brand opened its first showroom and offices in New York in 1977, it went on to make its products available in 28 Duxiana stores in North America and in more than 88 monobrand locations in 34 countries worldwide. The U.S., along with South Korea, Taiwan and China remain its largest key markets, the company said.

“Duxiana has had double-digit growth every year in terms of 20 percent and more. Our outlook for 2023 is even more important because we are starting to cover very important countries in southern Europe where we are not present yet, and where we have few points of sales, like France, Italy, Spain,” Italy country manager Federico Mino told WWD.

Duxiana’s history is one deeply rooted in Sweden’s industrial boom, starting in 1924 when chocolate-maker Efraim Ljung checked into a small hotel in Chicago and was fascinated by how comfortable the bed was. Using a small pocketknife, he carefully cut open the mattress to discover flexible springs inside. Ljung advanced the technique and in 1926 he founded the company, which has been dedicated to providing the perfect night’s sleep ever since. Today the premium Swedish brand is 100 percent family-owned and -run by Ljung’s four great-grandchildren — Henrik, Charlotte, Anders and Oscar. Its products are made at a Duxiana facility in Portugal, a European textile heartland known for its prowess in the manufacturing of innovative fabrics.

The company is focused on fortifying its sales team and sourcing local reps in potentially key territories like northern and central Italy, as well as in France and Spain.

“According to this development plan, Rome and Milan are obviously our priorities to start a proper distribution all over the country. And it happened, we found a good agreement with a local partner to open immediately in Rome,” Mino added. The Rome store was opened with local partner Pianeta Letto, which translated into Bed Planet in English, on Via Carlo Citerni 24 in the city’s residential Garbatella district.

The company has a dynamic marketing strategy, targeting sports teams and currently has a collaboration with the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur with which Duxiana is a technical partner. Duxiana also has collaborations in progress with other teams in the arena of cycling and tennis. “For having great sport performances, a very good wellness of life is needed, not only with training and food but also having a great regenerating sleep. And the Duxiana sleep system is a perfect partner for improving the sleep experiences for athletes,” Mino said.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on offering personalized sleep options of its global clientele and said it is in the “advanced phase” for a new platform to allow customers to customize their products according to their needs.