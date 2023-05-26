×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Business

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss, Search for CEO Still Underway

Italy’s Minotti to Open 10 New Global Locations

Known for its sleek, aspirational style, the family-run luxury furnishings business will accelerate its international expansion.

Minotti Florence
Minotti's Florence location in Piazza Strozzi Davide Meneghini

MILAN — Minotti, the Italian luxury furnishings company famous for sleek designs like its Van Dyck table and Hamilton sofa, will open 10 new stores by the end of this year. 

Minotti co-chief executive officer Roberto Minotti told WWD that 2023 is about exploring new areas of business and consolidating the company’s target markets, ruling out acquisitions in the near-term. 

Minotti’s father, Alberto, started a small-scale artisan workshop in 1948 and quickly saw it rise to an industrial reality during the boom of the 1960s. Roberto now runs the company side by side with his brother, Renato, and the two have been credited with pioneering growth and international expansion since their father’s death in the ’90s. 

Related Galleries

Minotti Brothers
Roberto Minotti and Renato Minotti Courtesy of Minotti

Openings include second-tier cities like Shenzhen and Chongqing in China; Seoul; Kobe, Japan; Marbella, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Dusseldorf, Germany; Casablanca, Morocco; Tunis, Tunisia and Mumbai, India. 

Across the board, interior brands are focusing on smaller cities, since the pandemic prompted consumers of luxury goods to search for larger houses and more outdoor space in areas outside the traditional metropolises.

For example, Italy’s leading high-end design, furniture and lighting company Design Holding, which comprises leading brands B&B Italia, Flos, Menu, By Lassen, Lumens, Louis Poulsen, Arclinea, Maxalto, Azucena and Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house, is gearing up to unfurl a new store concept to complete the home, targeting first- and second-tier cities in the U.S. and Asia. 

Family-run peer Molteni Group, with sales of 460 million euros in 2022, will open an additional 24 stores in 2023 with new doors slated for Frankfurt; Belgrade, Serbia; Mumbai; Melbourne, Australia, as well as countries such as Singapore, Panama and Mexico.

Minotti said another focus is its interior decoration department, which specifically deals with the interior design of Minotti’s flagship stores. “Our first aim is to listen to the market, adopting our code to the emerging trends, respecting the cultural heritage [and] evolution of contemporary lifestyles,” he said, adding that Minotti Studio is an incubator of prized skills throughout the creative supply chain — from architecture to interior design, from prototyping to engineering, from graphics to visual and from marketing to communication.

Minotti Studio gives shape to designers’ ideas and projects, channeling their creative energies based on different cultural roots, in the development of indoor and outdoor collections for the residential and hospitality segments. These collections reflect the Minotti identity as well as the evolution of living habits which are more focused on the harmony of the home, open spaces and convivial living.

One of its latest retail sites is located in Florence’s Piazza Strozzi where Minotti imbued the historic grandeur of the Renaissance-era setting with its contemporary “European Domestic” vision illustrated with its Connery and Roger models by its longtime art director and collection coordinator Rodolfo Dordoni, the Lars and Sendai by Japanese Danish duo Inoda+Sveje and the Boteco tables by Brazilian modernist architect Marcio Kogan. 

Minotti Hamilton
Minotti’s Hamilton couch. Courtesy of Minotti

In 2022, Minotti saw sales rise 17 percent to 230 million euros versus 2021. Looking ahead, the company is focused on growing in markets like the Middle East, where it has both flagship stores and sells through established retailers like regional luxury furniture hub Aati. “It’s a growing market with great potential where we want to increasingly develop our network of strategic and commercial objectives,” the co-CEO said.

At the same time, Minotti has its eye on emerging markets and captivating rising digital native generations who embrace Minotti’s futuristic style on vacation and at home. “We never forget to be effective and attractive in the eye of an international and globetrotter consumer, who we hope will recognize itself in our style and product. We want to keep growing, consolidate our key markets whilst exploring new business areas,” the executive said.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Italy's Minotti to Open 10 New Stores in 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad