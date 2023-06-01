Rhode and West Elm Create Convivial Home Collection

MILAN — Infusing a splash of color, patterns and mix-and-match to the summer tablescape, Brooklyn-born West Elm and L.A. fashion brand Rhode have launched a new collaboration for the home, West Elm parent company Williams-Sonoma Inc. said Wednesday.

Characterized by inviting patterns and vintage details, the new collaboration includes 40 pieces.

Founded by two former college roommates, who met at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, best friends Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau started the brand in 2014. Rhode is known for its lively dresses, and celebrities have been spotted wearing Rhode’s designs. The list includes Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Philipps, Jamie Chung, Whitney Port, Zoey Deutch and many others. In a statement, West Elm said the brand’s aesthetic lends itself to the home space.

Along with contemporary brands Fe Noel and Agua Bendita, Rhode teamed up with Target in March, as a limited-time-only design partner for the retailer’s Spring Designer Collection, which was an opportunity for all three brands to raise their profiles and bring their collections to a wider audience.

The fashion brand offers colorful and printed dresses, tops, bottoms and lifestyle accessories. Last year Rhode released its own home decor collection that includes plates, napkins, placemats, tablecloths, aprons and more.

“This collection is full of inspiration from our travels and is intended to mix and match unabashedly. It was such an incredible process to collaborate with West Elm and bring our signature prints to life with their team,” said Khatau, who is also Rhode’s creative director. The Rhode x West Elm home collection caters to “the adventure-seeking soul” and includes decorative accessories, plates, glasses and colorful textiles in a variety of blues, greens, pinks and yellows.

Like the Target collaboration, the West Elm collection is priced affordably.

Key items from the collection include the Wiggle Round Pillows priced at $39, quilt and sham sets priced between $230 and $330 and dinnerware that runs between $60 and $68.

“We are excited to share this capsule collaboration with Rhode, which brings their signature print voice to bedding, linens and entertaining pieces for the home, and celebrates the optimism of both Rhode and West Elm,” West Elm president Day Kornbluth commented.

The Rhode + West Elm collection is currently available on westelm.com/rhode and in select retail stores across the United States.