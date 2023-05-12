×
Trend Watching in the Home With Thom Filicia

The interior designer and OG “Queer Eye” decor expert travels the globe to see the latest design trends shaping the future of home.

Thom Filicia knows how to spot a trend. The interior designer and OG “Queer Eye” decor expert — not to mention product designer for Vanguard Furniture, Wendover Art, Eastern Accents and Kravet, among other home brands — travels the globe to see the latest design trends shaping the future of home.

WWD recently caught up with Filicia at the High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina, to find out what home design trends he sees ahead.

WWD: What are some of the biggest overall trends you’re seeing in home design?

Tom Filicia: It’s getting a bit more refined, a bit more dressed up, and there’s also this classic silhouette that we’re seeing. I think this is probably true in fashion as well, where comfort has been a driving force in what we’ve been seeing over the past few years. But now there are these hints of more sophisticated, hints of formality, hints of detail and tradition. These modern forms in both fashion and the home have more structure, and it’s more tailored and buttoned up.

There’s also a real lean into personalization, people not following a prescribed look or feel. They’re identifying and tying in their aesthetic and their vibe into their spaces to tell a personal story. People want to feel connected to their home and the things in it, as opposed to it just being a beautiful space. They want to know the story of each piece and where they found it and why it’s there.

WWD: How is texture being used in home decor?

T.F.: Texture is definitely the new color. And layering textures is something that is very of the moment. Playing with bold textures and layering texture on texture with different weights — that’s really beautiful, and it’s inviting and comfortable.

WWD: Are there certain fabrics that are becoming more popular?

T.F.: Velvets are starting to come into play with a lot of these bouclés, which is sort of a new thing because velvets have this formal, more elegant feel. But mixed with these more casual textures, it’s starting to create a new language, if you will, of fashion and comfort meeting.

WWD: What are you seeing with color in the home?

T.F.: There is a lean into these kind of sexy colors that are starting to come into play. It was really neutral for a while, this sort of earthy neutral palette. But now we’re starting to see a real move into these sexy, rich, saturated colors. Color is going to feel refreshing, and it’s going to be exciting, even though I think the colors are going to feel sexier and smokier than vibrant.

WWD: What trends are coming on for wood and finishes?

T.F.: Warmth of wood is becoming really important, mixed with beautiful metals, having this great depth of materials — it’s not one note. And now there’s more play on multiple finishes, so that it feels, again, more sophisticated and dialed-up.

WWD: What’s happening with decor and accessories?

T.F.: Art is really becoming a focus, which is nice. A lot of that came out of COVID-19, where people were sitting at home looking at walls. So I think there’s a real focus on having interesting, artful spaces, whether it’s sculpture or beautiful rugs. You want things that are compelling and are interesting together, almost creating multiple storylines happening in the space, which makes it more dynamic.

WWD: How do you suggest people incorporate these trends into their homes?

T.F.: I think it’s a really great moment for design, because it’s not so much defined by trends as it is more about personal vibes and the feeling. So the key is working with and adding things that are of the moment, and then connecting them with things that you have gravitated toward or loved — things that you’ve had with you along your journey.

