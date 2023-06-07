U.S.-based Lumens Adds B&B Italia to Its Online Portfolio

MILAN — Design-forward consumers in the U.S. are now able to buy a B&B Italia Camaleonda sectional sofa (priced at $19,581 to $21,284) by Marco Bellini on the Lumens website. Naturally, for such an authentic, rigorously built, handcrafted Italian product, they’ll have to wait about six or seven months, the site says.

Northern California-based Lumens, a premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and decor and which sources more than 350 global design brands, and B&B Italia are both part of Italy-based Design Holding’s galaxy of leading firms.

“B&B Italia is unparalleled in the design space for excellence in quality, craftsmanship and cultural significance,” said Lumens senior vice president, merchandising Kecia Hielscher in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring this quintessential luxury brand to the discerning customers who trust Lumens to source the best in design from around the world.”

Founded in November 2018, Design Holding is a leading global high-end design group, and comprises iconic brands B&B Italia, Flos, Lumens, Arclinea, Maxalto, Azucena, produces Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house, Scandinavian brands Louis Poulsen and Audo Copenhagen (the newly merged Menu and by Lassen brands). The Italy-based holding company has a presence in more than 130 countries.

Lumens was originally incepted in 2001, with the YLighting firm. In 2004, the company founded Lumens with both a showroom and an online presence. On Tuesday, Lumens said that with the addition of B&B Italia, it has now enhanced its portfolio of fine home brands from across the globe with an anchor point in Italian design.

“As the first e-commerce partner in B&B Italia’s history, Lumens is positioned to lead the brand into new segments by expanding its reach in the North American market. Design customers and [architecture and design] professionals can expect the same top-quality craftsmanship and design that define B&B Italia, bolstered by the best-in-class service Lumens is known for,” the company said.

Throughout the industry, major design and interior players are currently focused on the potential of digital e-commerce channels. Digital penetration in the design sector is growing but due to the logistical challenges of shipping large, single items, the industry is trailing far behind the zenith its fashion counterparts achieved well over a decade ago.

The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated e-commerce for major conglomerates like Design Holding. In April, the firm said it has invested heavily in the development of e-commerce platforms for its brands, reporting double-digit growth across the channel, rising 39.3 percent in 2022, versus 2021, including a strong contribution from Lumens, its U.S.-based leading online retailer of high-end lighting and home furnishings.

Going forward, Design Holding’s chief executive officer Daniel Lalonde said the focus is largely based on enhancing desirability of its brands through its e-commerce websites, expanding with a focus on North America, China and the Middle East. Design Holding directly operates its e-commerce sales across all brands but only in North America and Europe. Its e-commerce business is expected to rise in the double digits in the near term, Lalonde said, noting that currently lighting and accessories remain the main catalyst for e-commerce sales.

In terms of U.S. expansion, opening more B&B brick-and-mortar stores is also a key part of the company’s strategy.

A new urban reference of European style, B&B Italia has found a new location in Boston’s upscale Back Bay.

Other B&B Italia openings are planned in Washington, D.C., in the Georgetown district on 3330 M Street NW, a neighborhood characterized by its brick town homes, boutiques and restaurants. This new location will span 11,880 square feet and will feature monobrand spaces dedicated to B&B Italia, Maxalto and Arclinea.







