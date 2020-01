One of the biggest digital challenges in apparel is conveying a realistic sense of a given garment to remote viewers over the Internet. But tech purveyors are racing to crack it.

Browzwear, for one, thinks it has the answer. A 3-D technology developer for the fashion industry with partners like YKK, Jeanologia and PVH Corp., the company has hooked up with Sketchfab, an online platform built to allow sharing of 3-D content, so anyone can view interactive 3-D apparel models over the web.