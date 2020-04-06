When L’Oréal was looking for help in redefining its Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb fragrance, they turn to Expivi, which helps brands “enhance the shopping experience” with 3-D rendering and AR technologies.

The companies worked together to create an online 3-D configurator so customers could “dress up” their fragrance bottle.

In a case study, Expivi said its team “started with hard samples of the fragrances, including elegant perfume bottles in many unique, luxurious shapes. As we started with hard samples and no 3-D models, we started from scratch.” The company then built 3-D digital files “of all the bottles and accessories. Over time, Expivi has been adding new and exciting configuration options to more personalize the sizes, shapes and even materials.”

Shoppers use the 3-D configurator on the product display page to see various options and to see the full bottle from all sides. They can choose pink or golden sparkled bottles as well as dress up the bottles with a ribbon bow, tulle collar or a satin flower.

The impact of this level of personalization results is average sales gains of 10 percent along with an 8 percent gain in customer engagement and a 12 percent decline in returns, Expivi said.

A spokesman for Expivi said the company offers “a range of services, including building 3-D renders to visualization on our 3-D e-commerce platform. On this platform brands and/or consumers can configure products (choose materials/colors from the palette), personalization (adding corporate logos, initials, charms, etc.), to ultimately customization (uploading personal graphics for example).”

View Gallery Related Gallery Coronavirus Response: Ready For Battle

He noted that some brands use the platform “just for internal product creation and internal visualization (merchandising, sales meetings, etc.)” as well as for 3-D e-commerce — “offering custom products online,” he added.

Product categories for this type of customization include jewelry, cosmetics and fragrance, footwear, fashion apparel, furniture and outdoor goods, among other segments. The technology can also be used for “make to order” products, which allows brands to charge a higher price point and not carry inventory costs.

The Expivi spokesman said aside from higher sales and lower returns, one the other benefits of customization and personalization using this technology includes giving a brand a competitive advantage, which he said is “particularly true in jewelry and cosmetics.”