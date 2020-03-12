While the rollout of 5G-capable mobile devices was slow to start, NPD’s Mobile Phone Tracking Service expects U.S. consumers to upgrade devices this year.

NPD said 5G smartphone sales in the U.S. “accounted for less than 1 percent of devices in 2019, but saw strong growth from the first half of the year to the second driven by the introduction of new products from Samsung, LG and OnePlus, as well as an increasing number of markets with 5G coverage.”