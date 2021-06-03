For one day only, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, cofounder of Klarna, stepped aside to allow Rakin Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky to take over as chief executive officer of the global payments provider, bank and shopping service.

“A$AP Rocky defies categorization,” Siemiatkowski said. “[He’s] a musician, actor, philanthropist, an opinion leader in style and fundamentally someone who understands what the public wants from so many vantage points. He challenges the status quo each day. As the consumer experience in retail now demands discovery, curation and sustainability, we at Klarna have a lot to learn from him. Besides, after 16 years since founding Klarna, I think I deserve a day off.”

Moreover, in a statement by Klarna, the company said A$AP Rocky is a natural fit given his passion for innovation and consumer empowerment, applauding him as a “disruptor who constantly evolves while celebrating his eclectic taste” and the perfect fit to advance Klarna’s goal of creating the ultimate experience for the modern shopper.

During his one day as CEO on Tuesday, Rocky renounced the global fashion hibernation that has dominated the past year by inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of getting dressed by sharing exclusive curated content in the Klarna shopping app that focused on upcycling and vintage fashion.

“Klarna is a company that looks ahead and challenges the status quo, which makes partnering with them so appealing to me,” Rocky said. “I’m excited to begin working with Klarna in a number of ways, including jointly creating a space for people to rediscover style as we emerge from a global fashion hibernation.”

In his ongoing partnership with Klarna, Rocky will also join the company’s GiveOne sustainability initiative with a 1 percent pledge of his investment to an impactful planet health project focusing on climate and biodiversity. Rocky’s investment choice is the Miti Alliance in Kenya and its founder Michael Waiyaki and will be tracked on his behalf in the coming months and years.

A statement by the company said the next steps for the partnership between Klarna and Rocky will be announced soon.

