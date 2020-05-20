Adobe, maker of design software for gaming and motion picture special effects, among other things, is now in the 3-D fashion design game as well, thanks to a new integration with Browzwear, unveiled Wednesday.

The tech giant’s partnership with the 3-D fashion design software developer means that apparel designers get a bevy of sophisticated new features.

“Once a novelty in the domain of VFX and gaming, 3-D technology is now core to a business’ ability to compete. Fashion is no different,” said Francois Cottin of Substance, Adobe’s 3-D texturing and materials authoring technology. “By collaborating with Browzwear, Substance is helping free designers from the limitations of physical prototyping while addressing the fashion industry’s priorities of saving time, reducing costs and eliminating waste.”

The integration allows users of Browzwear’s VStitcher and Lotta to work with files formatted for or by the Substance software suite. Functionally, that puts new options in their hands for designing with extremely realistic-looking materials and trims; customizing their print executions in real time, and exploring visualization parameters, such as emboss, embroidery, foil print and vintage.

“The integration of Substance by Adobe in our 3-D design solutions is just the first initiative in what we envision as a long and impactful relationship,” said Avihay Feld, Browzwear’s cofounder and chief product officer. “As we strive to eliminate unnecessary physical processes, we are committed to an on-par digital alternative that has to be realistic, accurate and ready for physical production. For this cause, working with Adobe is ideal.

“Together,” he said, “we can accelerate the industry’s digital transformation and help businesses to increase creativity, efficiency, and of course, revenue.”