×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Canada Goose Sets Five-year Plan With More Stores

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Act N.1 Designers Part Ways

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

The brand launches immersive shopping, fitness, fashion and beauty for phones, computers and Quest 2 VR headsets.

Alo Yoga VR Quest
Alo Yoga opens a virtual shopping experience available on phones, computers and Meta's Quest 2 VR headsets. Courtesy image

With all due respect to directing duo The Daniels, Alo Yoga’s push into the virtual realm should have been called Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

After dropping NFT doppelgängers of its physical Aspen ski collection earlier this month, the activewear and lifestyle brand launched a virtual experience on Tuesday that packs fitness classes, beauty content and styling features with shopping.

The tech, developed by virtual commerce platform Obsess, works across phones and computers as well as the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. In essence, consumers can use whatever devices they’re most comfortable wielding to have whatever Alo Yoga-branded experience they’re most interested in. Then, if people want to purchase, there’s “seamless checkout,” the brand touted, suggesting that transactions happen in-world.

Related Galleries

Nothing breaks an immersive experience like getting kicked out, just to pay. And here, immersion is the whole point. According to Angelic Vendette, vice president and global head of marketing at Alo, the virtual store is the brand’s first that welcomes users of Meta’s VR headset.

Virtual commerce, particularly for fashion and beauty products, tends to stay in the augmented reality or WebVR lanes, which suit mobile devices and computers. But so far, few brands have expanded into full virtual reality shopping.

It’s a bit of everything: People can take in a yoga class, get styling advice or virtually shop a near replica of the brand’s IRL store.

In a statement, Vendette explained that the immersiveness “will help us reach and engage the Alo community wherever they are and allow us to share our spring launch, along with our core collection, in a 3D environment that feels unbelievably similar to shopping in one of our stores in real life.”

Danny Harris, Alo Yoga’s cofounder and co-chief executive officer, seems equally bullish about VR. He believes that “interactive shopping experiences incorporating VR are the future of e-commerce.” But it’s about more than just retail sales. It’s a way to transport consumers “directly into our world.”

Meta hopes other brands will see that, too, especially after its latest earnings report revealed that Reality Labs, the division responsible for Quest 2, the company’s metaverse development and other high-priority initiatives, clocked $13.7 billion in losses. Now it appears to be intently watching projects like Alo Yoga’s store.

“We’re excited to see the impact of this experience,” said Anand Dass, Meta’s director of metaverse content applications. “Obsess is transporting the digital storefront into virtual reality, and we are looking forward to learning how this could change the way consumers shop.”

Until then, Alo Yoga has a spring collection to showcase. The brand is offering members of the press virtual VR previews of the line on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Alo Yoga Flatiron store at 164 Fifth Avenue in New York City. Everything else — the virtual shopping, styling advice, beauty info and workouts — is available everywhere else (and yes, all at once) through the brand’s website.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Hot Summer Bags

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alo Yoga Breaks Ground on New Virtual Store

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad