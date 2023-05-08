Alvanon Announces Theme, Dates for ‘3D Tech Fest’

This year’s 3D Tech Fest 2023 event, Sept. 26 to 28, is themed “Redefining Fashion Intelligence,” Alvanon said. The free-to-attend virtual conference “is dedicated to all things digital and will feature an innovative mix of talks and case studies exploring the impact of the key technologies currently shaping the fashion industry.”

About 20,000 industry stakeholders from all over the world are expected to attend.

Alvanon also announced an “open call” for speakers and contributors “whose latest digital innovations are actively changing and influencing the fashion landscape.” Content should align with the 3D Tech Fest 2023 theme. The company said it is looking for “dynamic talks, presentations, panels and workshops that will engage and educate attendees. All proposals will be reviewed by a selection committee of industry experts and evaluated based on their relevance, originality and potential impact.”

The context of this year’s event is how the relationship between human intelligence and technology has changed and evolved at a rapid pace, Alvanon said in a statement, adding that with the rise of technology, “from AI to Web3, to 3D and DPC, fashion has the potential to be even more sustainable, innovative, efficient and accessible than ever before.” Organizers described the market as being in transition, and “for the 2023 event, Alvanon’s mission is to identify how human and artificial intelligence can combine to determine a better future for fashion.”

Janice Wang, chief executive officer of Alvanon, said the company “has always brought the industry together to navigate disruption. The aim of the 3D Tech Fest open call is to bring all individuals and organizations involved in the fashion and apparel industry together to share their human intelligence on what strategies and technologies are succeeding in both the digital and physical space in 2023 and beyond.”