×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

The e-commerce giant's third quarter perked up, but it acknowledged it could make $0 profit in the fourth quarter, sending shares reeling.

APRIL 29th 2022: Amazon stock plunges after reporting a $4 billion dollar loss for Q1 2022 - the first quarterly loss for the company since 2015. - File Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/28/20 Businesses and retail stores in Manhattan on July 28, 2020 as certain restrictions are eased as part of the Phase 4 Reopening in New York City during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. While many of the larger corporations have managed to navigate the financial storm caused by the pandemic, other retailers have struggled to stay in business. Here, an Amazon Go location. (NYC)
Amazon zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business.

Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.

The holiday, however, won’t be as merry as analysts hoped. Amazon anticipates net sales to land between $140 billion and $148 billion, for growth of between 2 and 8 percent year over year. This time last year, the company reported 9 percent year-over-year growth. The forecast disappointed analysts, who expected $155 billion.

Related Galleries

Uncertainty over its projected operating income also stood out. In its announcement, Amazon said it would fall somewhere “between $0 and $4.0 billion.” In other words, the company floated the possibility of making $0 profit, just breaking even, and that sent a quake through Wall Street. Shares plunged more than 20 percent in after-hours trading.

The third quarter benefitted from Amazon’s latest Prime Day in July, which was its biggest yet, according to the company. The fourth quarter should likewise see some sort of gains from its new Prime Early Access Sale in October. But apparently not enough.

The company places some of the blame for its down outlook on a challenging economic climate, a detail that’s not lost on the experts.

“Despite some better sales, [Amazon’s] bottom line remains under significant pressure. Operating income fell by 48 percent over the prior year, with net income down by 9 percent. Worryingly, operating income is not only lower than last year but has fallen below the third quarter level of both 2020 and 2019,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

“The slide is apparent in the operating margin number which has moved from 6.8 percent to 2.0 percent in just over a year. And with inflation still present, there is little relief in sight for the latter quarter of the year.”

Chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky clarified that Amazon is still “bullish” on the holidays, but was being conservative about its projections. Efficiency appears to be up, as he explained items come in stock at a higher rate and delivers faster now than during the pandemic. Even so, it operates in a tough economic environment that will probably hammer sales.

“We are prepared for what could be a slower growth period, like most companies,” he said.

Chief executive officer Andy Jassy underscored Amazon’s value and convenience in “these uncertain economic times,” and stressed that the company is looking to cut operational costs in its fulfillment network, and it’s seeing “steady progress.”

Indeed, Amazon raced to bolster its warehouse capacity and air hubs as demand swelled early in the pandemic, but found itself saddled with operating a deeper and more expensive infrastructure while demand leveled off.

It’s also working through initiatives to “yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward,” he explained, adding that Amazon plans to “balance” and streamline its investments “without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets.”

Amazon’s fortunes don’t hinge on retail sales alone, however, and in the past, it often looked to the growth of its cloud business. But Amazon Web Services reported sales of $20.54 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $21.2 billion. While that’s still growth of 27.5 percent year-over-year, it’s the lowest growth rate in eight years. Operating income of $5.4 billion also disappointed, missing the $6.37 billion expected.

“As the third quarter progressed, we saw moderating sales growth across many of our businesses, as well as increased foreign-currency headwinds,” continued Olsavsky, and those impacts will likely continue into the holiday quarter.

“As we have done similar times in our history, we are also taking action to tighten our belt, including pausing hiring in certain businesses and winding down products and services where we believe our resources are better spent elsewhere.”

Saunders believes Amazon is embarking on a new era.

“The realities of a much tougher market where demand is more muted and the costs of doing business remain elevated is taking its toll on the business… it underlines how much Amazon’s expensive operating model in retail is not yet optimized for a slower growth environment,” he said.

The company appears to be moving away from bold experiments, Saunders continued, and proceeding with more caution. “This shows up in decisions like shutting down underperforming divisions, including many of its physical stores. There is nothing wrong with this approach and it is actually a good thing for Amazon to be more disciplined about its performance. However, it arguably reflects an internal view that the operating environment has changed and that it is now much harder for Amazon to grow both sales and profits,” he added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad