Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean for Fashion 

From sofas to sneakers, Amazon has upped its AR game — and it’s taking mainstream shoppers with it. 

Amazon's landing page for its new
Amazon's landing page for its new virtual sneaker try-ons. Courtesy image

Augmented reality shopping has become a fundamental way to buy certain products online, as beauty and furniture brands can attest. Amazon knows that, too, having for years now let customers see what a couch or table looks like in their own living rooms before buying. 

Purchasing fashion this way, however, is another story. Although AR try-ons are picking up steam in this category, especially with accessories, they’re not as fundamental to the overall fashion shopping experience. Tech makers have to work out a bevy of issues, from body sizes and shapes to believable renderings of digital cloth and physics, like gravity. Amazon should know those challenges as well, since it already offers virtual T-shirt try-ons. Developing digital garment try-ons isn’t easy — if it were, there would hardly be a need for services like Prime Try Before You Buy, née Prime Wardrobe. 

Related Galleries

Shoes are simpler fodder for AR. So it should be no surprise that Amazon is now dipping a leather-clad toe into the mix, with virtual sneaker try-ons. 

The tech isn’t new — savvy social media users have been playing with digital kicks for years now — but that misses the point. There have been numerous one-off campaigns on different platforms, but Amazon has suddenly unleashed thousands of virtual styles across major footwear brands all at once spanning Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Saucony and many more. The notable exception is Nike, which pulled its products from the marketplace three years ago. 

In other words, with one update the e-commerce giant is going beyond social media to bring this digital experience to a massively broad base of consumers for a high value product category. 

Think of it as a notable mainstreaming of fashion AR shopping. 

Not that it’s perfect. Sometimes the sneakers don’t sit perfectly on the foot. Turn the wrong way or too quickly, and a heel or toe peeps out. There’s also no sense of how its physical counterpart might fit on the viewer’s actual foot in real life. 

But it’s a starting point. Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said as much in a statement, noting that the group “looks forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.” 

In other words, it’s a “test and learn” situation, as it has been since Amazon started dabbling with augmented reality in 2017, when the company began using Apple’s ARKit development tools to fuel furniture shopping and eventually eyeglasses.

But the interest in the tech by Amazon and others should be obvious. In 2020, a billion people used AR, with a 94 percent higher conversion rate for products with virtual experiences, according to Shopify data. And yet WBR Insights’ research revealed that just 1 percent of retailers said they had adopted mixed reality at the beginning of 2022. Sixty-three percent do plan to roll it out or at least are considering it in the next couple of years. 

Some of that momentum could come down to the metaverse or Web3 hype, as brands look to figure out their stakes in the future virtual world. But in the here and now, if AR and even VR give consumers an idea of what to expect when they receive products, it could help mitigate a whopping returns rate. As 2022 got underway, the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail laid out a sobering view of the previous year: Apparently product returns leapt 16.6 percent on average in 2021, beating 10.6 percent the year prior and amounting to more than $761 billion in merchandise value. 

The race is on to unlock virtual fashion pursuits now, and it’s running in various corners of tech and e-commerce. While start-ups like Bold Metrics partner on visualization features and gain funding to advance its solution for remote fitting, social giants like Snapchat are diving deeply to understand digital cloth and virtual body mechanics. 

Meanwhile, Walmart, one of Amazon’s top competitors, takes another approach to visualization. In March the big-box store and e-comm rival introduced “Choose My Model” try-ons, a computer vision, neural network-powered feature that sidesteps the challenges of personalized fashion AR by letting consumers choose from 50 computer-generated models to find one that resembles them. 

That appears to be an easier and faster route than the complex affair of digital try-ons for shoes and clothes. But Amazon seems keen to crack the problem, and it’s really only just getting started. 

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Hot Summer Bags

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

What Amazon’s Virtual Sneaker Try-ons Mean

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad